White House Advent Calendar counts down to Christmas with daily facts and photos

WASHINGTON (KTVI) – The White House is decorated for the holidays and this year the Christmas theme is “America the Beautiful.”
You can learn about the history of past White House Christmases with the White House Advent Calendar.
It starts at the beginning of December and each day leading up to Christmas the calendar will unveil a new history fact, trivia, or photo.
For Tuesday, December 1, the calendar talks about the theme of the White House Christmas decorations and adds some fun facts about the decorations on the White House Christmas Tree.
In honor of the “everyday heroes who keep our communities safe—first responders, frontline medical workers, and others,” handmade ornaments have been assembled in the Red Room, with more than 3,200 strands of lights and over 17,000 bows rounding out the display.
You can find the calendar on the White House’s website.
