Where to find Santa in Hampton Roads this holiday season

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Are you hoping to visit Santa in a city near you this holiday season?

We’ve compiled a list of everything from free events to professional photos and even the chance to dine with the ol’ Saint Nick himself.

Chesapeake

Santa at Greenbrier | Greenbrier Mall Santa Claus is returning to Greenbrier Mall! Visits are always free, but photo packages are available. Dates: Friday, November 19, 2021 through Friday, December 24, 2021 Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ; Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. ; Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Fees: Photo packages are available for purchase with a reservation . A visit to Santa is free.

Holiday Craft Show Santa Visits | Chesapeake Conference Center The Holiday Craft Show will have Santa Claus visits this year. Get your holiday shopping started and bring your camera to snap a picture with Santa. Dates: Saturday, November 20, 2021 through Sunday, November 21, 2021 Hours: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Fees: This event is free and open to the public.

Here Comes Santa Claus | Major Hillard Library Say hello to Santa and tell him your holiday wishes at Major Hillard Library. Make crafts and bring your personal camera to snap photos of the little ones. Dates : Saturday, December 4, 2021 Hours: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Fees: This event is free and open to the public.

Here Comes Santa Claus | Greenbrier Library Santa Claus is back at Greenbrier Library! Children ages five and younger can celebrate the holiday season with music, festive crafts, and a visit with Santa. All attendees should register ahead of time and separately. Dates : Monday, December 13, 2021 Hours : 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Fees : This event is free and open to the public.

Here Comes Santa Claus | Indian River Library Bring your little ones to make crafts, listen to songs of the season, and celebrate the holidays with Santa. Grab a camera to capture Christmas memories. Children ages five and under can attend and must be registered separately. Dates : Saturday, December 18, 2021 Hours : 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Fees : This event is free and open to the public.

Hampton

Santa’s Wonderland | Bass Pro Shops Experience a Christmas miracle at Santa’s Wonderland at your local Bass Pro Shops. Families who visit Santa will receive a free 4×6 studio-quality photo, as well as a free digital video greeting card to share on social media. Visit Bass Pro Shops’ website and click “Make A Free Reservation” to get started. Dates: Thursday, November 4, 2021 through Friday, December 24, 2021 Hours: Vary depending on reservation Fees: A 4×6 studio-quality photo and digital video greeting card is free. Additional packages are also available for purchase and print in the store.

Breakfast with Santa | The Grey Goose Join Mr. and Mrs. Claus for a full breakfast, crafts, stories, and songs along with a photo with Santa. Dates: December 4, 8, and 22 Hours : 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Fees: Tickets vary from $17 to$20

Newport News

Family Photos with Santa | Patrick Henry Mall Visit Santa near Dick’s Sporting Goods in Patrick Henry Mall to capture a Christmas memory with your family. Digital photo packages are available with options to purchase prints and a family portrait. Dates : Thursday, November 18, 2021 through Friday, December 24, 2021 Hours: Monday through Friday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sundays from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Fees: Photo packages range from $9.99 to $39.99

Breakfast with Santa | Sage Kitchen Gather your family and join Santa at Sage Kitchen. Enjoy a delicious breakfast and free picture-taking with Santa Claus himself. Dates: November 27, 2021 Hours: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Fees: $10 for kids, $15 for adults

Donuts & Photos with Santa | Jungle Gym Strength and Conditioning Stop by Jungle Gym Strength and Conditioning to get your photo taken with Santa and enjoy delicious donut treats, hot chocolate, and egg nog.The event will also have a “Letters to Santa” station set up for kids to write out their wishlist to Santa. All ages and animals are welcome. Dates: Saturday, December 11, 2021 Hours: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Fees : $20 for 10 digital pictures sent to your email.

Norfolk

Santa Photos | MacArthur Mall A winter wonderland is returning to MacArthur Mall and so is Santa Claus! Take a photo with ol’ Saint Nick himself from now until Christmas Eve. Dates : Thursday, November 18, 2021 – Wednesday, December 24, 2021 Hours : 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Fees: Photo packages range from $19.99 to $49.99

Santa Visits | Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Holiday Marketplace Come to this fun-filled shopping event that features live ice carving, a bonfire, caroling, and most importantly, a visit from Santa himself! Bring your personal camera to capture Christmas memories. Dates : Saturday, December 4, 2021 Hours: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fees : This event is free and open to the public.

Suffolk

Photos with Santa | Christmas in Driver Head to Driver Village in Suffolk for a dazzling winter light show, festive music, and a photo op with ol’ Saint Nick himself. Dates: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 26, 2021 – December 19, 2021 Hours: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fees: This event is free and open to the public.

Lunch with Santa | Northern Shores Recreation Center Gather your family and share a fun-filled afternoon with Santa Claus. Children can play games, win fun prizes and take a free professional photo taken with Santa. \ Dates : Saturday, December 4, 2021 Hours : 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Fees : Lunch is free with a donation of an unwrapped toy for children 12 and under. Lunch is $5 for adults.

Meet Santa at the Train Station | Seaboard Station Railroad Museum Bring the kiddos to meet jolly ol’ Saint Nick! Bring your cameras for photos with Santa. Dates : Sunday, December 5, 2021 Hours : 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Fees: This event is free and open to the public.

Virginia Beach

Santa Pictures | Lynnhaven Mall Make your holiday season memorable by visiting St. Nick! Take photos with Santa and create moments for your family that you’ll remember forever. Dates : Friday, November 19, 2021 – Friday, December 24, 2021 Hours: 10:15 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fees : Photo packages range from $19.99 to $49.99

Santa’s Stocking Old-Fashioned Craft Bazaar | Kempsville Recreation Center While you’re shopping for handmade crafts, bring the kids to experience a special moment with Santa and even take a professional photo. Dates : Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Sunday, November 21, 2021 Hours : 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday Fees : Santa visits are free and open to the public. Prices vary for professional photos.

| Kempsville Recreation Center Planes, Trains, and Santa | The Military Aviation Museum Come and meet Santa at the Military Aviation Museum as he arrives each day in a vintage airplane. Have your picture taken with Santa and enjoy the plane and train exhibits the museum has to offer. Dates : Friday, Novemvber 26, 2021 – Sunday, November 28, 2021 Hours : 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fees : Portraits with Santa are $5 per print.

Portsmouth

Photos with Santa | Bayside Harley-Davidson Head over to Bayside Harley-Davidson for a family-friendly weekend of live holiday music, food trucks, hot chocolate, and a photo with Santa himself. Dates : Sunday, December 5, 2021 Hours : 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Fees: This event is free and open to the public.

Visits with Santa | Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center Gather your family and visit Santa in the Winter Wonderland Showcase at Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting on Nov. 26. Dates : Friday, November 26, 2021 through Sunday, December 19, 2021 Hours : Fridays, November 26, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and December 3, 10, & 17, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturdays, November 27 and December 4, 11, & 18, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sundays, November 28 and December 5, 12, & 19, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Fees : Cost is $3 per person, children under 2 are free.

Special Day for Special Needs | Children’s Museum of Virginia Come have your photo taken with Santa, decorate a holiday photo frame, and explore the museum. The event offers adaptive materials, a quiet atmosphhere, and a reduced number of visitors. Dates: Sunday, December 5, 2021 Hours : 9 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Fees : Admission is $5 per person, and one caregiver is admitted free.

Williamsburg

Visit Santa at Christmas Town | Busch Gardens Chistmas Town is back at Busch Gardens again! Visit Santa in his workshop this holiday season to tell him your wish for Christmas and snap a picture with him. Dates : On select dates from Friday, November 12, 2021 through Sunday, January 2, 2021. Hours : Vary depending on the date. Fees : Tickets range from $39.99 to $69.99. For more information on admission and memberships, visit the Busch Gardens website.

Santa Claus is Coming! | New Town Williamsburg Meet Santa outside the Gazebo at the end of Main Steet by Opus 9 to snap your own photo with the ol’ Saint Nick himself. Dates : Friday, November 26, 2021, and every Saturday & Sunday, December 4 & 19, 2021 Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fees : This event is free and open to the public.

