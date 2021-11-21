Where to find Santa in Hampton Roads this holiday season

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Are you hoping to visit Santa in a city near you this holiday season?
We’ve compiled a list of everything from free events to professional photos and even the chance to dine with the ol’ Saint Nick himself.
See a Santa visit that we missed? Email us at webdesk@wavy.com.
Chesapeake
- Santa at Greenbrier | Greenbrier Mall
- Santa Claus is returning to Greenbrier Mall! Visits are always free, but photo packages are available.
- Dates: Friday, November 19, 2021 through Friday, December 24, 2021
- Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ; Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. ; Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Fees: Photo packages are available for purchase with a reservation. A visit to Santa is free.
- Holiday Craft Show Santa Visits | Chesapeake Conference Center
- The Holiday Craft Show will have Santa Claus visits this year. Get your holiday shopping started and bring your camera to snap a picture with Santa.
- Dates: Saturday, November 20, 2021 through Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Hours: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Fees: This event is free and open to the public.
- Here Comes Santa Claus | Major Hillard Library
- Say hello to Santa and tell him your holiday wishes at Major Hillard Library. Make crafts and bring your personal camera to snap photos of the little ones.
- Dates: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Hours: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Fees: This event is free and open to the public.
- Here Comes Santa Claus | Greenbrier Library
- Santa Claus is back at Greenbrier Library! Children ages five and younger can celebrate the holiday season with music, festive crafts, and a visit with Santa. All attendees should register ahead of time and separately.
- Dates: Monday, December 13, 2021
- Hours: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Fees: This event is free and open to the public.
- Here Comes Santa Claus | Indian River Library
- Bring your little ones to make crafts, listen to songs of the season, and celebrate the holidays with Santa. Grab a camera to capture Christmas memories. Children ages five and under can attend and must be registered separately.
- Dates: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Hours: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Fees: This event is free and open to the public.
Hampton
- Santa’s Wonderland | Bass Pro Shops
- Experience a Christmas miracle at Santa’s Wonderland at your local Bass Pro Shops. Families who visit Santa will receive a free 4×6 studio-quality photo, as well as a free digital video greeting card to share on social media. Visit Bass Pro Shops’ website and click “Make A Free Reservation” to get started.
- Dates: Thursday, November 4, 2021 through Friday, December 24, 2021
- Hours: Vary depending on reservation
- Fees: A 4×6 studio-quality photo and digital video greeting card is free. Additional packages are also available for purchase and print in the store.
- Breakfast with Santa | The Grey Goose
- Join Mr. and Mrs. Claus for a full breakfast, crafts, stories, and songs along with a photo with Santa.
- Dates: December 4, 8, and 22
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Fees: Tickets vary from $17 to$20
Newport News
- Family Photos with Santa | Patrick Henry Mall
- Visit Santa near Dick’s Sporting Goods in Patrick Henry Mall to capture a Christmas memory with your family. Digital photo packages are available with options to purchase prints and a family portrait.
- Dates: Thursday, November 18, 2021 through Friday, December 24, 2021
- Hours: Monday through Friday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sundays from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Fees: Photo packages range from $9.99 to $39.99
- Breakfast with Santa | Sage Kitchen
- Gather your family and join Santa at Sage Kitchen. Enjoy a delicious breakfast and free picture-taking with Santa Claus himself.
- Dates: November 27, 2021
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Fees: $10 for kids, $15 for adults
- Donuts & Photos with Santa | Jungle Gym Strength and Conditioning
- Stop by Jungle Gym Strength and Conditioning to get your photo taken with Santa and enjoy delicious donut treats, hot chocolate, and egg nog.The event will also have a “Letters to Santa” station set up for kids to write out their wishlist to Santa. All ages and animals are welcome.
- Dates: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Hours: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Fees: $20 for 10 digital pictures sent to your email.
Norfolk
- Santa Photos | MacArthur Mall
- A winter wonderland is returning to MacArthur Mall and so is Santa Claus! Take a photo with ol’ Saint Nick himself from now until Christmas Eve.
- Dates: Thursday, November 18, 2021 – Wednesday, December 24, 2021
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Fees: Photo packages range from $19.99 to $49.99
- Santa Visits | Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Holiday Marketplace
- Come to this fun-filled shopping event that features live ice carving, a bonfire, caroling, and most importantly, a visit from Santa himself! Bring your personal camera to capture Christmas memories.
- Dates: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Hours: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Fees: This event is free and open to the public.
Suffolk
- Photos with Santa | Christmas in Driver
- Head to Driver Village in Suffolk for a dazzling winter light show, festive music, and a photo op with ol’ Saint Nick himself.
- Dates: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 26, 2021 – December 19, 2021
- Hours: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Fees: This event is free and open to the public.
- Lunch with Santa | Northern Shores Recreation Center
- Gather your family and share a fun-filled afternoon with Santa Claus. Children can play games, win fun prizes and take a free professional photo taken with Santa. \
- Dates: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Fees: Lunch is free with a donation of an unwrapped toy for children 12 and under. Lunch is $5 for adults.
- Meet Santa at the Train Station | Seaboard Station Railroad Museum
- Bring the kiddos to meet jolly ol’ Saint Nick! Bring your cameras for photos with Santa.
- Dates: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Hours: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Fees: This event is free and open to the public.
Virginia Beach
- Santa Pictures | Lynnhaven Mall
- Make your holiday season memorable by visiting St. Nick! Take photos with Santa and create moments for your family that you’ll remember forever.
- Dates: Friday, November 19, 2021 – Friday, December 24, 2021
- Hours: 10:15 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Fees: Photo packages range from $19.99 to $49.99
- Santa’s Stocking Old-Fashioned Craft Bazaar | Kempsville Recreation Center
- While you’re shopping for handmade crafts, bring the kids to experience a special moment with Santa and even take a professional photo.
- Dates: Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday
- Fees: Santa visits are free and open to the public. Prices vary for professional photos.
- Planes, Trains, and Santa | The Military Aviation Museum
- Come and meet Santa at the Military Aviation Museum as he arrives each day in a vintage airplane. Have your picture taken with Santa and enjoy the plane and train exhibits the museum has to offer.
- Dates: Friday, Novemvber 26, 2021 – Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Fees: Portraits with Santa are $5 per print.
Portsmouth
- Photos with Santa | Bayside Harley-Davidson
- Head over to Bayside Harley-Davidson for a family-friendly weekend of live holiday music, food trucks, hot chocolate, and a photo with Santa himself.
- Dates: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Hours: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Fees: This event is free and open to the public.
- Visits with Santa | Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center
- Gather your family and visit Santa in the Winter Wonderland Showcase at Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting on Nov. 26.
- Dates: Friday, November 26, 2021 through Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Hours:
- Fridays, November 26, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and December 3, 10, & 17, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturdays, November 27 and December 4, 11, & 18, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sundays, November 28 and December 5, 12, & 19, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Fees: Cost is $3 per person, children under 2 are free.
- Special Day for Special Needs | Children’s Museum of Virginia
- Come have your photo taken with Santa, decorate a holiday photo frame, and explore the museum. The event offers adaptive materials, a quiet atmosphhere, and a reduced number of visitors.
- Dates: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Fees: Admission is $5 per person, and one caregiver is admitted free.
Williamsburg
- Visit Santa at Christmas Town | Busch Gardens
- Chistmas Town is back at Busch Gardens again! Visit Santa in his workshop this holiday season to tell him your wish for Christmas and snap a picture with him.
- Dates: On select dates from Friday, November 12, 2021 through Sunday, January 2, 2021.
- Hours: Vary depending on the date.
- Fees: Tickets range from $39.99 to $69.99. For more information on admission and memberships, visit the Busch Gardens website.
- Santa Claus is Coming! | New Town Williamsburg
- Meet Santa outside the Gazebo at the end of Main Steet by Opus 9 to snap your own photo with the ol’ Saint Nick himself.
- Dates: Friday, November 26, 2021, and every Saturday & Sunday, December 4 & 19, 2021
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Fees: This event is free and open to the public.
