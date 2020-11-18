Where to donate and how to get help during the 2020 holiday season

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Looking for a way to help during the holiday season? Or maybe, you’re looking for help during the holidays.

Here’s a list of local food drives, events, and resources to get you going in the right direction.

Where to Donate

Foodbanks

Both the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore are hoping a big annual food drive will bring in some needed donations. The 24th annual Mayflower Marathon happens this weekend. Click here for more information.

Items can be donated at the following locations:

Kroger, 5007-2 Victory Boulevard, Tabb location: Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kroger, 1050 W. Mercury Boulevard, Hampton location: Friday 5:30 a.m. through Sunday until 3 p.m. (around the clock)

Kroger, 1017 University Boulevard, Suffolk location: Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach location. All weekend in the parking lot toward the back of the mall.

Hospitals

While the spirit of giving could still be strong this holiday season, the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters says those that want to contribute must do so virtually. They have set up a Walmart registry and an Amazon charity list. For more information, click here.

Help Through the Holidays

Food

A Food Box Giveaway will be happening in Smithfield at Westside Elementary School located at 800 W. Main Street. The event will be Saturday, Nov. 21, beginning at noon.

How about a free Thanksgiving dinner from Walmart this year?



Walmart is partnering with several companies, including Butterball and Coca-Cola, in an effort to feed hungry American families on Thanksgiving. Click here for details.

The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command will continue the mission of service to the community with a giveaway of 2,000 turkeys. Partnering with CMA CGM and Military Circle Mall, the giveaway is open to the community, and while supplies last. The public is invited to join Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Military Circle Mall. Click here for details.

Financial Assistance

In an effort to get ahead of a potential humanitarian disaster, the City of Virginia Beach is erecting a brigade of services called the Pandemic Relief Partnership. The United Way will help Virginia residents who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage. The City of Virginia Beach estimates 13,500 households are struggling to make ends meet and more than 18,000 residents are unemployed. Click here for details.

