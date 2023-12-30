HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Like Taylor Swift said … we can leave the Christmas lights up until January. However, when the time comes for you to take down your Christmas tree this year, here are some options on where you can dispose of them, based on cities.

Chesapeake

Place your tree on the curb on your scheduled garbage day. Be sure to remove the stand, ornaments, lights, and other decorations from the tree before the free pickup. You do not need to schedule a bulk pickup, or pay for removal.

Norfolk

Between now and Jan. 26, place the tree on the curb on a regular trash collection day for free pickup. Be sure to remove the stand, ornaments, lights, and other decorations from the tree.

Suffolk

The Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as regularly scheduled over the Christmas Holiday. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection.

Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5, 2024, the removal of Christmas trees and boxes will not be considered part of the 12 free special collections.

There is no requirement to secure trees or collapse boxes. Kindly position trees and boxes at the curb on your regular collection day. While trees placed for collection after Jan. 5 will still be picked up, they will be counted as a special collection.

For more information on refuse collection, please call Public Works at 757-514-7630.

Virginia Beach

Landfill and Resource Recovery Center

Take your tree to the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center, located at 1989 Jake Sears Rd. The tree must be free of the stand and other decorations. It will be chipped and used for mulch.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 6, take your bare, live-cut tree to the designated spot in the Aquarium’s East Parking Lot. The Aquarium is located at 717 General Booth Blvd..

For more information, click here.

Curbside Collection

Christmas tree collected as regular yard waste on normal collection day. Must be free of decorations and their stand.

York County

Drop your tree roadside before 7 a.m. from Jan. 8-12. Be sure to remove all decorations, tinsel, stands, etc.