PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are dealing with local traffic or traveling out of state, we are on your side and helping you prepare for the holidays.

This afternoon at 1 p.m., tune in to the WAVY Digital Desk for a special livestream event. Digital Host Sarah Goode will give you the latest information to keep you safe during your travels. Watch the live Digital Desk special in the video player on this page.

Traveling by car

Find the lowest gas prices near you by using the tracker on WAVY.com.

Flu levels

Keep updated with the latest flu information by viewing the CDC’s interactive map.

Here are some tips from Dr. Sass at CHKD. She shared some of the best practices for staying healthy, below:

Wear a mask. It helps reduce your risk.

Get your immunizations.

Stay home if your sick.

Be careful around vulnerable groups.

Wash your hands, or keep an alcohol-based cleanser around.

Weather forecast

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast from our Super Doppler 10 team. Click here to view the latest weather blog.

For the latest updates, watch WAVY-TV 10 and visit WAVY.com.