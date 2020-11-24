Virginia Living Museum hosts holiday lights walking event 16 nights this season

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Living Museum is hosting a holiday lights event this year on the outdoor trail and Dinosaur Discovery Trail.

The trails will be decked out with decorative lights and other holiday cheer for the Nature Nights Holiday Lights event.

Because we’re celebrating the holidays during a pandemic, the 16-night event will be a socially-distant night walk. The walk goes from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

“The new Nature Nights Holiday Lights experience is right in time for the holidays allowing families to walk in nature along the outdoor trail at night with holiday lights guiding the way. The walk is sure to put families in the holiday spirit with guests given a candy cane treat, cookies and cocoa,” VLM wrote in a news release.

The event runs from Nov. 27 through Jan. 2. Tickets cost $9 for members and $12 for non-members with ages 2 and under free admission.

The show will run from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Nov. 27 through Nov. 29

Dec. 3 through Dec. 5,

Dec. 10 through Dec. 12

Dec. 17 through Dec. 20

Dec. 26 and Dec. 27

Jan. 2

On select nights, there will also be the traditional holiday-themed planetarium show “Mystery

of the Christmas Star” and the popular “Laser Holidays” at the Abbitt Planetarium. Tickets are $3 each for VLM members and $6 each for non-members.

Light-up toys and wearables can be purchased by credit cards. COVID-19 regulations for the event include social distancing and one-way traffic. Masks are required.

Purchase tickets here.