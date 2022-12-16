VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach middle school student is the winner of a statewide holiday traffic safety jingle contest.

Vikram Goudar, an 8th grade student at Old Donation School in Virginia Beach, is the middle school division winner of the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest. Vikram was awarded $200.

Laci Craig, a 10th grade student at Liberty High School in Bedford Co. was awarded $500 as the statewide high school division winner.

The second and third place winners of both division also were awarded cash prizes.

The Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, the Virginia State Police, the Department of Motor Vehicles and State Farm announced the winners of the competition Friday. It was open to students ages 11 to 19.

Click here to listen to the winning jingles.

“We were very impressed with all the jingles and can’t wait for everyone to view and share them on social media. What a fun way for teens to encourage each other to buckle up and drive safely!” said Mary King, YOVASO Program Manager.

YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Young Driver and Passenger Safety and is a program of the Virginia State Police. Membership in YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups.