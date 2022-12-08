VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads family is featured in a holiday campaign for a legacy department store.

Typically, professional actors are selected, but this year a Virginia Beach family was chosen as part of a larger effort by the company to attract shoppers.

The television spot for JCPenney started airing Thanksgiving weekend. The company said it was aiming to celebrate the diverse faces of the holidays, and the Pocta family fits the bill.

Andrew and Cristina Pocta, and their children, 10-year-old Maria and 7-year-old Andrew Joseph, were selected for the ad because Maria and Andrew Joseph are both in wheelchairs because of Spina Bifida. The condition affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth.

The family says filming in Los Angeles in 85-degree weather wearing sweaters with fake snow falling outside was a little odd, but it was worth it… and fun.

“It’s really important for society to see disabled people in ads. So, as a mom I’m very grateful to JCPenney,” said Cristina.

She went on to say she was already shopping at JCPenney for her children because the retailer offers adaptive clothing for adults and children.

If you haven’t seen the ad featuring the Poctas, you can view it here.

And follow the Pocta family on Instagram.