Virginia ABC stores closing a little early on Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In observance of Labor Day, Virginia ABC says that all of the state’s liquor stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday.

ABC also said that its promotion, Mini Monday, will be offered next week and not only the holiday.

