Check out these delicious Valentine’s Day deals

NATIONAL (NBC/WAVY) — For those who are planning to stay in on Valentine’s Day… there are a few deals floating around you may be interested in.

Papa John’s is serving up heart-shaped pizzas through Sunday!

Use the promo code “Valentine” for an $11 pie.

Or, use “Be mine” to get the pizza with a heart-shaped brownie for just $16.

If you’re in the mood for more Italian, Olive Garden has a Valentine’s dinner for two at just $35.99…

Or a bake at home lasagna bundle that serves four starting at $39.99.

And Mcalister’s Deli is offering its annual Valentine’s Day kids eat free promotion.

Get up to two free kids meals for kids 12 and under with an adult entrée purchase.

For the online offer, use promo code “Be mine 21.”