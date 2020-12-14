USPS getting ready for ‘busiest mailing and shipping week’

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — It’s the last week to get those holiday gifts and greetings in the mail by the recommended deadlines.

Dec. 14 – 21 is expected to be the Postal Service’s busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season.

Officials say that this has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic — and the Postal Service is expecting significant increases in the volume of mail and packages.



Sunday delivery has been expanded in select high package volume locations, and the agency already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities. Mail carriers will also deliver Priority Mail Express packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.

If you prefer to handle shipping your gifts online, the Postal Service has you covered. You can easily ship that holiday gift, order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage and even request free next-day Package Pickup from usps.com and our Click-N-Ship feature. An added bonus is, usps.com is always open.

2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express service

) USPS Priority Mail Express service Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. First-Class Mail

Dec. 19 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail Express

Hawaii