Trees for Troops program to give away 100 Christmas trees for junior service members at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Trees for Troops program is set to give away 100 Christmas trees to junior service members at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story.

“This is an important program for our junior service members,” said Installation Commander Capt. Michael Witherspoon. “This year was a difficult year for many due to financial hardships and the emotional stresses that the pandemic caused.”

The event will take place on December 4.

“Trees for Troops bring holiday cheer to many,” added Witherspoon.