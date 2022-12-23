NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s no place like home for the holidays. But this year, the hard part has been getting there.

According to FlightAware, which tracks delays and flight cancellations, more than 6,000 flights across the country were canceled by Friday afternoon.

Randy and Leslie Neal were at the airport to pick up their son and daughter-in-law who were coming in from Oklahoma City.

“They had a minor delay in Atlanta,” said Randy Neal.

“They only had one connection so they were fortunate unlike some of the other folks who are gonna hop up across the country. They were boarded at 5:30 in the morning and they’re getting in at 12:41,” said Leslie Neal.

We were there as the Neals finally were reunited with their son and daughter-in-law.

“We’re very excited, it’s been a year since we’ve been back,” said Sarah Neal.

While the family is excited to spend time with their loved ones this holiday, after some long travel time — they may need a nap first.

“We’re tired,” said Matt Neal. “We’ve been up since 2:30 a.m. I mean it was minor delays for us I think the big thing for us was both flights were overbooked so they were trying to find takers to go on later flights.”

Overall, Norfolk International Airport was calm on Friday afternoon. Most of the delays happening were the result of problems at other, larger airports.

If you’re flying, check with your airline ahead of time to make sure you’re not subject to delays or cancellations.