Top spots to see holiday light displays in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s a list of the top spots to check out light displays across Hampton Roads that are merry and bright!

Chesapeake

Deck the Hall and Fa La La Land

A dazzling winter wonderland is coming to Chesapeake City Hall. Gather your family to experience this drive-thru light display from the comfort of your car.

Dates: Thursday, November 25, 2021 through Sunday, January 2, 2021 (Walk through only dates on December 11 and 18)

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Chesapeake City Hall, 306 Cedar Road

Fees: The event is free and open to the public.

Christmas in the Country

Come celebrate Christmas with Triple R Ranch and see the ranch aglow with lights, from the comfort of your car. Dinner meals will be available for purchase on the following nights: December 10, 11, 17, and 18, 2021.

Dates: December 10 through December 31

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: 3531 Bunch Walnuts Road

Fees: No tickets. The ranch welcomes donations to help support and sustain Triple R Ranch.

Hampton

Holiday Wonder Walk at Waterwalk Path

The lighted walk will feature lights and displays showcasing the Hampton Coliseum, Candyland, “Frozen”, and more! This year, the path will also include two stages of holiday entertainment, vendors selling hot food and holiday merchandise, kid’s activities, strolling performers, and new lights and displays. As part of the lighted path, a limited number of “Community Trees” will be available for Hampton clubs, businesses, churches, and organizations to decorate using the theme “From the Sea to the Stars.”

Dates: December 4, 2021 – December 12, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: 1000 Coliseum Drive, Hampton

Cost: FREE

Newport News

Celebration in Lights

Newport News Park will be transformed by over a million individual lights, creating animated holiday and fanciful scenes. For its 29th year, the event will add new magical trees and upgrade other features.

Dates: Nightly, November 25, 2021 – January 1, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Newport News Park, at the intersection of Ft. Eustis Blvd. and Jefferson Ave.

Cost: $12 per vehicle Monday-Thursday, $15 per vehicle Friday-Sunday. Advance purchase tickets are available at the Newport News Visitor Center for $10, good for any night.

Nature Nights Holiday Lights

Enjoy an evening Nature Night Walk through the Virginia Living Museum’s outdoor trail decorated with lights and holiday decor. Have your picture taken with Otter Claus Friday and Saturday nights! Enjoy the planetarium show Star of Wonder at 6 p.m. and Holiday Magic Laser Show at 7 p.m. each night for an additional fee.

Dates: Nights vary | Thurs-Sun – 11/26-11/28, 12/2-12/5, 12/9-12/12, 12/16-12/19, 12/20-12/23, 12/26-12/30

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (timed tickets)

Location: Virginia Living Museum, 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Cost: $12. Ages 2 and younger are free. Click here to purchase tickets.

Norfolk

Winterfest on the Wisconsin

Nauticus’ WinterFest on the Wisconsin returns to the Downtown Norfolk waterfront this holiday season with over 650,000 lights, featuring new, uniquely themed light zones, below deck tours, live music & entertainment, a never-before-seen Santa Experience, and a new restaurant inside the Battleship Wisconsin’s historic wardroom.

Dates: November 11, 2021 – January 2, 2022

Time: Wed-Thurs: 5-9 p.m., Fri-Sat: 5-10 p.m., Sun: 5-9 p.m.

Location: Nauticus, 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk

Cost: Wed-Thurs – $12.50 adult, $10 child, Members – $9.50 adult, $7 child | Fri-Sun – $14.50 adult, $12 child, Members – $12.50 adult, $10 child. Click here to purchase tickets online. Walk-up tickets cost an additional $5 each.

Norfolk Botanical Garden of Lights Million Bulb Walk

Walk at your preferred pace along one mile of enchanting lights. This year’s route is brand new and includes features such as The Wall of Light at NATO Tower.

Dates: November 12, 2021 – January 2, 2022, including holidays.

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. nightly.

Location: Norfolk Botanical Garden, 6700 Azalea Garden Road, Norfolk

Cost: Monday-Thursday, $18 adult, $16 military, $12 child (3-17), Friday-Sunday $25 adult, $23 military, $15 child (3-17) | Prices for garden members: Monday-Thursday, $15 adult, $10 child (3-17), Friday-Sunday, $20 adult, $10 child. Purchase your tickets online. Walk-up tickets will each cost $5 extra.

Suffolk

Festival of Lights at Sleepy Hole Park

Enjoy a sprinkle of holiday cheer at the inaugural Suffolk Festival of Lights at Sleepy Hole Park. View an exhibit of five holiday light themes from the warmth and comfort of your car at the quaint Festival of Lights drive-through display.

Dates: November 26 – December 30, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Location: Sleepy Hole Park, 4616 Sleepy Hole Road

Cost: Free.

Virginia Beach

BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the BeachCruise along the Virginia Beach Boardwalk in your car! This is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. The nautical themed light display is presented by BayPort Credit Union. WAVY-TV and FOX43 are the exclusive media partners. The event begins at 2nd Street.

Dates: November 19, 2021 – January 2, 2022.

Time: Sunday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Friday-Saturday, 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Location: 2nd Street at the Boardwalk

Fees: $30 general admission. New this year, purchase tickets online in advance for a designated time slot.

The Lights of Christmas

Witness the magic of the elaborate displays of lights throughout the popular Virginia Beach KOA campground. Sync your radio to your favorite holiday tunes and take in the holiday magic. If you’re looking for the ultimate holiday experience, book a horse and carriage ride. The grand illumination ceremony is November 27, beginning at 5 p.m.

Dates: November 12, 2021 – January 2, 2022.

Time: Sunday-Thursday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Location: 101 KOA Lane in Virginia Beach (the entrance is off Prosperity Drive).

Cost: General admission is $25. Purchase tickets online.

Horse and carriage rides open November 27. $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 5-12. 4 years and younger are free.

Williamsburg

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens

“The World’s Most Beautiful Theme Park will once again be transformed by the season with over 10 million twinkling lights, one of the largest light displays in North America. Christmas Town™ classics such as Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express and ‘Twas that Night ice skating show renew holidays traditions, while three NEW heart-warming shows offer a merry surprise for all. Thrilling rides, festive treats and holiday shopping complete the experience with spirited fun for the whole family. Christmas shines brightest at Busch Gardens Christmas Town.”

Dates: Select dates from November 12, 2021 through January 2, 2022.

Time: Hours vary.

Location: 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard, Williamsburg

Fees: You can purchase tickets online.

Neighborhood Displays

Location: Dances Bay Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Opening Date: November 25, 2021

Location: Tallahassee Drive, Chesapeake, Va.

Opening Date: November 20, 2021

Location: 913 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Chesapeake, Va. 23322

Opening Date: Coming Soon. Click on the link above for updates.

Location: 820 Sydenham Boulevard, Chesapeake, Va. 23322

Opening Date: Coming Soon. Click on the link above for updates.

Location: 703 Ava Court, Chesapeake, Va. 23322

Opening Date: November 25, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Special Event: “Lights for Eliza”. Sunday, Dec. 12 is “Eliza Hope Night” featuring a special guest: Santa! He’s arriving at 6 p.m. and pictures will be available with a donation. The Eliza Hope Therapy Center has put together a wish list of items needed for the center that we will be collecting. These items include: white poster board, glue sticks (disappearing purple), large size construction paper, washable non-toxic kids paint and finger paint, baby wipes, Kleenex tissue, anti-bacterial Clorox wipes, anti-bacterial hand soap, Lysol spray, white paper plates, plastic cutlery (spoons/forks), small Dixie cups, paper towel rolls, toilet paper, Swiffer pads.

Location: 4028 Woodland Drive, Chesapeake, Va.

Opening Date: November 25, 2021

** If you know of any other spectacular local light displays, please let us know so we can spread the word. Email WAVY at this link. Please include location and a link to information if available.