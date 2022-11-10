HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a list of the top spots to visit and check out light displays across Hampton Roads this holiday season!

Chesapeake

Deck the Hall and Fa La La Land

Celebrate the holiday season with the family by taking them to a drive-through light display at Chesapeake Town Hall!

Dates: Thursday, November 24, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023 (Walk through only dates on December 10 and 17)

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Chesapeake City Hall, 306 Cedar Road

Fees: The event is free and open to the public.

Christmas in the Country

Come celebrate Christmas with Triple R Ranch and see the ranch aglow with lights, from the comfort of your car. Dinner will be available for purchase on the following nights: December 9, 10,16,17 2022

Dates: December 1 through December 23

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: 3531 Bunch Walnuts Road

Fees: No tickets. The ranch welcomes donations to help support and sustain Triple R Ranch.

Hampton

Holiday Wonder Walk at Waterwalk Path

Families can enjoy walking through a lighted path that will bring you behind the Coliseum and down Freeman Drive. Admire all of the lights that are arranged for the holidays as well as the many activities that will be available to all guests.

Dates: December 19, 2022 – December 25, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: 1000 Coliseum Drive, Hampton

Cost: FREE

Newport News

Celebration of Lights

Newport News Park will be transformed by over a million individual lights, creating animated holiday and fanciful scenes. For its 30th year, the event will add new magical trees, upgrade the entrance arch in Santa’s Enchanted Kingdom, and upgrade other features.

Date: November 24 – January 1

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly

Location: Newport News Park, at the intersection of Ft. Eustis Blvd. and Jefferson Ave.

Cost: $12 per vehicle Monday-Thursday, $15 per vehicle Friday-Sunday. Advance purchase tickets are available at the Newport News Visitor Center for $10, good for any night.

Nature Nights Holiday Lights

Enjoy an evening Nature Night Walk through the Virginia Living Museum’s outdoor trail decorated with lights and holiday decor. Guests will also be able to enjoy hot cocoa and cookies during the walk, and get some shopping done at the Wild Things Museum Store!

Dates: Nights vary | Dec. 9-10, Dec. 16-17, Dec. 22-23

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (timed tickets)

Location: Virginia Living Museum, 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Cost: $13. Ages 2 and younger are free. Click here to purchase tickets.

Norfolk

WinterFest On The Wisconsin

WinterFest on the Wisconsin returns better and brighter to the Downtown Norfolk waterfront this holiday season! New this season, the ship’s wardroom will also be transformed into a magical Santa experience where visitors can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate with Santa. Guests can also take advantage of the new Mistletoe Marina which will feature thousands of lights, decorated boats, live entertainment, and interactive fun.

Date: November 9 – January 1

Time: Wed-Thurs: 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fri-Sat: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sun: 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Nauticus, 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk

Price: General: $18.50 for adults, $14.50 for kids | Members: $16.50 for adults, $12.50 for kids.

Norfolk Botanical Garden of Lights 2022

Walk through 1.5 million enchanting lights when visiting the Garden of Lights at Norfolk Botanical Garden!

Date: November 11- January 1

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly

Location: Norfolk Botanical Garden, 6700 Azalea Garden Road, Norfolk

Cost: Monday-Thursday, $18 adult, $16 military, $12 child (3-17), Friday-Sunday $25 adult, $23 military, $15 child (3-17) | Prices for garden members: Monday-Thursday, $15 adult, $10 child (3-17), Friday-Sunday, $20 adult, $10 child. Tickets can be purchased online. Walk-up tickets will have a $5 additional fee added.

Suffolk

Festival of Lights at Sleepy Hole Park

Enjoy a sprinkle of holiday cheer at the inaugural Suffolk Festival of Lights at Sleepy Hole Park. View an exhibit of five holiday light themes from the warmth and comfort of your car at the quaint Festival of Lights drive-through display.

Dates: November 25 – December 30, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Location: Sleepy Hole Park, 4616 Sleepy Hole Road

Cost: Free.

Virginia Beach

BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach

Enjoy an enchanting experience for the whole family. Enjoy this holiday season through holiday, nautical, and adventure-themed light displays all while you drive your vehicle on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. The nautical-themed light display is presented by BayPort Credit Union and will begin at 2nd Street.

Dates: November 18, 2022 – January 1, 2023.

Time: Sunday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Friday-Saturday, 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Location: 2nd Street at the Boardwalk

Fees: $25 Sunday to Thursday general admission, $30 Friday and Sunday general admission. Purchase tickets online in advance for a designated time slot.

The Lights of Christmas

Come experience the thousand and Christmas lights as they blink in musical synchronization with the music playing in your vehicle. After you finish dancing along with the lights in your car, stop at their “Christmas Village” where you can take a look at some great vendors and watch a Christmas movie on their outdoor screen.

Dates: November 25 – December 31, 2022.

Time: Sunday-Thursday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Location: 101 KOA Lane in Virginia Beach (the entrance is off Prosperity Road).

Cost: $25 for weekday general admission, and $30 for weekend general admission. Purchase tickets online.

Williamsburg

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens is once again transformed with over ten million twinkling lights across the park. Guests will be able to take part in classics such as Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express and ‘Twas that Night ice skating show. Families can enjoy a hearty meal and a special Christmas story from the big elf himself during the new Santa’s Fireside Feast.

Dates: Select dates from November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023.

Time: Hours vary.

Location: 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard, Williamsburg

Fees: You can purchase tickets online.

Neighborhood Displays

Dances Bay Christmas Light Show

Location: Dances Bay Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Opening Date: November 24, 2022

Holt Family Lights

Location: Tallahassee Drive, Chesapeake, Va.

Opening Date: November 19, 2022

Location: 913 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Chesapeake, Va. 23322

Opening Date: Coming Soon. Click on the link above for updates.

Location: 820 Sydenham Boulevard, Chesapeake, Va. 23322

Opening Date: Coming Soon. Click on the link above for updates.

Location: 703 Ava Court, Chesapeake, Va. 23322

Opening Date: November 24, 2022

** If you know of any other spectacular local light displays, please let us know so we can spread the word. Email WAVY at this link. Please include location and a link to information if available.