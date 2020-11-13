Top spots to safely see the holiday lights this year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Wondering where you can safely see the holiday lights while getting into the holiday spirit this year? We’ve got you covered!

Here’s a list of the top spots to check out the lights this season.

Hampton

On Saturday, Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., take a stroll along 2.25 miles of a socially-distanced, lighted trail with a few animated features along the way. Entrances and parking can be found at the Hampton Coliseum and Air Power Park. Admission costs $4 per person, and children ages 6 and under get in for free.

Newport News

Citywide

The Holiday Lights Tour will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly Nov. 26 until Jan. 1. Click here to see an online tour map for homes and businesses that are lighted for the holidays.

Newport News Park – Holiday Light Stroll (Roll)

The two-mile drive-thru event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Newport News Celebration in Light at Newport News Park. The one-night event is drive-thru only and pre-purchased tickets are required. The official Celebration in Lights opens to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Newport News Park – Celebration in Lights

The city’s 28th Celebration in Lights holiday event opens on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 26. Newport News Park, at the intersection of Ft. Eustis Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, will be transformed by over a million individual lights.

The display will be open each evening from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., through January 1, 2021. Admissions Monday through Thursday will be $12 per car and Friday through Sunday $15 per car. Additionally, tickets good for any night can be purchased in advance for $10 at the Newport News Visitor Center at Newport News Park.

Virginia Living Museum

From Nov. 27 through Jan. 2, the VLM will host its Nature Nights Holiday Lights event. Tickets cost $9 for members and $12 for non-members with ages 2 and under free admission.

The show will run from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Nov. 27 through Nov. 29

Dec. 3 through Dec. 5,

Dec. 10 through Dec. 12

Dec. 17 through Dec. 20

Dec. 26 and Dec. 27

Jan. 2

Norfolk

Battleship Wisconsin at the Nauticus

With the canceling of Nauticus’ Dickens’ Christmas Towne due to the pandemic, a new holiday tradition is about to hit Hampton Roads — “WinterFest on the Wisconsin.”

The Battleship Wisconsin decks will be transformed into a holiday experience for six-weeks beginning November 21 and lasting until New Year’s Eve. Included in the decorations will be over 250,000-holiday lights, a 25-foot-tall Christmas tree, and animatronic elves.

Norfolk Botanical Gardens

The Norfolk Botanical Garden announced that while the walk-thru “Million Bulb Walk” is canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, additional drive-thru nights have been added to Dominion Energy’s “Garden of Lights.”

Tickets for the annual holiday light show went on sale Thursday, Oct. 1. The drive-thru light event will be displayed nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, until Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

Suffolk

The city’s Parks & Recreation Department announced that while the 2020 Suffolk Holiday Parade is canceled due to the pandemic, residents can celebrate the holiday spirit at the inaugural Suffolk Festival of Lights.

There will be over 35,000 bulbs at Sleepy Hole Park located at 4616 Sleepy Hole Road. The free drive-thru holiday light display will be open November 20 at 5:30 p.m. through December 30 at 9:30 p.m. The display will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Virginia Beach

Kampgrounds of America

KOA and TK Lighting Company brings the community a musical drive-thru called The Lights Of Christmas Virginia Beach. The show is open nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Nov. 13 through Dec. 31 at 101 KOA Lane in Virginia Beach (the entrance is off Prosperity Drive).

Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The annual Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights event is back at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. You can catch the light show from Friday, Nov. 13, until Jan. 3. It begins on 2nd Street and runs through 22nd Street, stretching about a mile long. You’ll have to purchase a ticket online ahead of time, which will be scanned on mobile devices to limit contact.

Williamsburg

Busch Gardens confirmed Wednesday that the amusement park will be increasing its capacity for the Williamsburg Christmas Celebration event that begins this week.

The special event will take place on select dates from Nov. 13 to Jan. 2, 2021, with eight of the park’s villages and 15 roller coasters open in addition to the Christmas lights and entertainment. The park’s train will also be open.

