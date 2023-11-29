HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s a look at what’s happening in Hampton Roads this weekend, Dec. 1-3.

Holiday events continue throughout the month of December. Take a look at the guide, below.

Chesapeake

Deck the Hall

This annual drive-through light display will continue all season long. Through Jan. 1, 2024 visit from 6-9 p.m. each night to see the holiday-themed lights. There will also be walk-up interactive elements as part of the display. The event is free and open to the public.

Next weekend is Fa-la-la Land. Make sure to mark your calendars!

Gloucester

2023 Christmas & Holiday Parade and Annual Tree Lighting

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Gloucester Park, Recreation and Tourism presents the annual parade and tree lighting on Main St. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. at the Main Street Center. The annual tree lighting will follow at 5 p.m., sponsored this year by the Cook Foundation. The event is free and open to the public. Visit the link here for updates.

Hampton

Phoebus Holiday Illumination and Craft Market

On Saturday, Dec. 2 visit Mellen St. in Phoebus for the Phoebus Holiday Illumination and Craft Market. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. spend the day as historic Phoebus turns into a holiday wonderland. The street will be filled with food vendors, works from 50+ local artists, live DJ, kids’ activities, and Santa. At 5:30 p.m. the tree will be lit in a illumination event. The event is free and open to the public.

Newport News

Lights at the Fountain Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

NlightN events continue in Newport News. On Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m., visit City Center at Oyster Point for the annual holiday tree lighting. The lighting celebration will have festive music, carnival games, entertainment, holiday market and more. Enjoy all the festivities before the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Click here to find more information.

Weihnachtsmarkt 2023

The authentic German Christmas Market is back for the 2023 holiday season. It will be on Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 3-9 p.m. at City Center at Oyster Point. It will take place in honor of Newport News’ German Sister City of Greifswald, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. There will be 25 local craft vendors, fire pits, German food trucks, live music and more festive fun!

Norfolk

Cocoa & Carols: Hometown Heroes Holiday Benefit Concert

On Sunday, Dec. 3 the Virginia Arts Festival presents Cocoa & Carols: A Hometown Heroes Holiday Concert with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. It benefits the local non-profit ForKids. Before the 3 p.m. concert, enjoy pre-show festivities starting at 2 p.m. There will be hot chocolate and a piano singalong. Then, listen to your favorite holiday tunes played by the orchestra. Kids are free with purchase of an adult ticket. Click here to find out more.

Ghent’s 3rd Annual “Holiday Market”

2023 Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace

On Saturday, Dec. 2 Festevents presents the Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace. From noon to 8 p.m. Town Point Park will transform for the holidays. Meet with Santa and the Grinch, listen to live entertainment, explore the vendor market and enjoy holiday-themed activities. The Holiday Yule Log Bonfire Lighting will take place from 4-8 p.m. View the full schedule and vendor list on festevents.org.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to donate to the Food and Fund Drive for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. When you donate, you will receive a free hot chocolate. Click here to find out more about donations.

Portsmouth

Holiday Nights at the Park

On Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 30, visit Portsmouth City Park from 5-9 p.m. for a new holiday event! It features a train ride on the Pokey Smokey to see holiday lights. There will be food vendors, an illuminated playground and holiday activities. Children 3 and over pay $2 for the train ride.

Smithfield

Christmas in Smithfield

On Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3 experience Christmas in Smithfield as it was celebrated by the founders 200 years ago. Tour homes in Downtown Smithfield including the Manor House and grounds, the 1750 Courthouse and Christ Episcopal Church.

Here are the hours, below:

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m.

Tickets are required for children and adults 13 years and over. Ticket includes admission to the Antique Show. Click here to purchase.

Suffolk

Virginia Beach

Holiday Parade at the Beach

On Saturday, Dec. 2 get in the holiday spirit with the Holiday Parade at the Beach right by the oceanfront. Find the best spot on Atlantic Avenue from 15th-25th streets to watch the parade! It will begin at 5:30 p.m. Watch as over 100 parade units walk by including giant balloons, marching bands, dance groups and more. Santa will even make an appearance. The event is free and open to all.

Town Center Grand Illumination and the Arrival of Santa

On Friday, Dec. 1 Town Center will illuminate for the season. Visit the Fountain Plaza to catch the illumination and the arrival of Santa Claus. The Hurrah Players will perform at 5:30 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 6 p.m. The snow globes will be alive from 7-9 p.m. There will be free hot chocolate at the event.

Holiday Boat Parade

On Saturday, Dec. 2 the waters will light up for this year’s Holiday Boat Parade. It benefits the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad Foundation. Registration is open until Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. Click here to sign up. Find out where to watch by viewing the parade route here. VIP Viewing Party tickets are still available.

O Christmas Tea

On Saturday, Dec. 2 enjoy a holiday tea at the Lynnhaven Colonial Education Center. The 19th century holiday tea is back this year. There will be a curated selection of traditional Victorian teas, treats and holiday music. There will be two seatings, one at 11 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m. Tickets are still available. Click here to purchase.