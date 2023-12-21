ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A lot of fishing tackle available today is produced overseas. So, if you are looking to give the gift of Virginia-made fishing gear, you might think you would be hard-pressed to find it. However, there are fishing gear producers that make their products in Virginia.

Perhaps the best known Virginia-based fishing tackle maker is Missile Baits. Missile is headquartered in Salem. John Crews, who is a Bassmaster Elite Series champion, is the president and owner of the company. Missile specializes in soft plastic baits and jigs.

“Having everything made in the United States is a big deal to me,” said Crews.

John Crews at Missile Baits Headquarters in Salem, Va. (Photo: George Noleff)

There are smaller lure makers also based in Virginia. Perko Lures is one of them. Owner Dennis Perko specializes in baits to target muskellunge, an apex predator. His lures tend to be large and are very popular with anglers on the James River.

A Perko Lures Prime Suspect (Photo: George Noleff)

“I’ve had several jobs in my life, but this is really the first one that I’ve had that I don’t feel like it’s work,” said Perko about his business. “Everyday, I get up and I do what I love.”

That sentiment is echoed by Joey Thompson, owner of Gretna-based Thompson Custom Lures. Thompson specializes in custom baits made to customer specification orders.

“I don’t have a lot of premade lures because everybody wants something different,” said Thompson during a recent fishing trip. “I make a lot of lures that people can customize all the blade colors, different color heads, different color skirts, even down to the color of hooks that’s on them.”

A Thompson Custom Lures Spinnerbait (Photo: George Noleff)

Then there is Seigler Reels. Seigler is one of the few remaining companies to actually make reels in the United States. All Seigler reels are produced at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. The reels are known as some of the best available, especially Seigler’s level drag reels, which come in fly and conventional models.

A Seigler Reels fly reel (Photo: Seigler Reels)

“We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said owner and company president Wes Seigler. “It’s a challenge; it’s not easy. It’s a lot of hard, late nights and struggling, but it’s worth it.”