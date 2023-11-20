HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – If you were planning to check out a good book to read over your Thanksgiving break, better act fast. Libraries and other city services will be closed for the holiday. We’ve compiled a city-by-city list of what’s impacted.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake City government offices, courts, community centers, and public libraries will have modified hours in observance of Thanksgiving. The revised hours are as follows:

Trash Collection: There will be no trash collection on Thursday, Nov. 23. Thursday’s pickup will be collected on Friday, Nov. 24. Friday’s trash collections will be made on Saturday, Nov. 25.

City Offices, Courts and Libraries: Closing at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 22; closed on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24

DMV Select: Closing at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 22; closed on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24

Community Centers: Closing at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 22; closed Friday, Nov. 23-Sunday, Nov. 26

Visitor Center: OPEN Wednesday, November 22 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; closed on Thursday, Nov. 23. OPEN Friday Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ; OPEN Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed on Sunday, Nov. 26

CIBH: Closing at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Same day intake services 8 – 9:30 a.m.; Closed on Thursday and Friday .

Hampton

Hampton City Offices: Closed on Thanksgiving and the day after.

Hampton City Schools: Closed Wednesday through Friday.

Garbage Collection: No regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Thursday or Friday. Thursday’s collection will be made Wednesday, Nov. 22. Friday’s collection will be made Monday, Nov. 27. Next Monday’s collection will be made Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Street Sweeping: Thursday sweeping will take place Monday, Nov. 27. Sweeping scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27, will take place Tuesday, Nov. 28. Sweeping scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28, will be done on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The following services will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24:

Yard Waste Site, Libraries, Community and Neighborhood Centers, Air Power Park, Treasurer’s Office and Commissioner of the Revenue, DMV Select, Human Services, Peninsula Health District and clinics (open Wed. until noon)

The following services will only be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23:

Landfill, Bluebird Gap Farm, James T. Wilson Fishing Pier, Hampton History Museum, James T. Wilson Fishing Pier (Open Wed. until 6 p.m.)

Newport News

City Offices & Libraries – Closed Thurs., Nov. 23 and Fri., Nov. 24

Garbage, Recycling, and Bulk Waste Collections – Thurs., Nov. 23 collections will take place on Mon., Nov. 27. All regularly scheduled collections for the week of Nov. 27 will be delayed one day – Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

Recreation Centers – Closed Thurs., Nov. 23 through Sun, Nov. 26

Recovery Operations Center – Closed Thurs., Nov. 23 through Sat., Nov. 25

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter – Closed for adoptions Thurs., Nov. 23; open for adoptions 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Fri., Nov. 24; reunite lobby open Thurs., Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will reopen on Fri., Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for owner surrenders, reclaims, and stray drop offs.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC), will close on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

All recreation centers and Norfolk Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. The Slover and Downtown Branch at Slover will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Recreation centers, Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at Broad Creek, Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch, Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library, Downtown Branch at Slover, The Slover and NACC will reopen at normal operating hours on Saturday, Nov. 25. Norfolk Public Library neighborhood locations (Barron F. Black, Blyden, Janaf, Lafayette, Larchmont, Little Creek, Park Place, Sargeant Memorial Collection and Van Wyck) will reopen at normal operating hours on Monday, Nov. 27.

The Commissioner of Revenue, City Treasurer and the Norfolk Courthouse will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and resume operations on Monday, Nov. 27.

Waste Management will collect Thursday, Nov. 23, routes on Saturday, Nov. 25. The Friday, Nov. 24, routes will be collected as normal. Requests for bulk waste collection on Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25, must be made before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk app, online portal, or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Ave., will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23. Regular business hours resume for Norfolk residents on Saturday, Nov. 25. Household hazardous waste is accepted between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.

Street sweeping scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 23, will be made up on Saturday, Nov. 25. Street sweeping scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24, will be made up on Monday, Nov. 27.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, and will be closed on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Thursday, November 23. Thursday routes will be collected on Saturday, November 25. (The Wednesday and Friday routes will be collected on the normal schedules.) For more information, call the Waste Management Division at (757) 393-8629.

Libraries will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 and will be closed through Friday, November 25. Find books, movies, and more at your favorite library location or online at portsmouthpubliclibrary.org.

All Portsmouth Museums and The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Suffolk

City of Suffolk Offices will be closed from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 24.

There will be no trash collection in Suffolk on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23.

Thursday will be collected on Friday;

Friday will be collected on Saturday

Businesses will remain on a regular schedule and will be collected on Tuesday and Friday.

No bus service on Thursday, Nov. 23 all day. Regular bus services resumes Friday.

Virginia Beach

Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 24, the following offices will be closed in Virginia Beach:

The Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, TCC/City Joint-Use Library (Closed through Nov. 26), Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices Virginia Beach Department of Public Health, and All Virginia Beach public libraries will close at 5 p.m.

Solid waste and recycling collection will not be provided Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. Residents who would normally receive city trash and recycling services on Thursday, Nov. 23, will instead receive service on Friday, Nov. 24. Friday collections will be on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Williamsburg

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, City of Williamsburg offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. This includes the offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street and Quarterpath Recreation Center.

The Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue closes at noon Wednesday, Nov. 22 and is closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24.

Waller Mill Park is closed on Thursday, Nov. 24. It follows normal operating hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 25.

The holiday does not affect trash or recycling in the City. It is a Red Route Week for Residential Curbside Leaf Collection; leaf collection will not occur on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. To check whether your home receives leaf collection services and on which route, look up your address at williamsburgva.gov/leafcollection.

Dare County, NC

All Dare County offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, and Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will be closed on Thursday, November 23, 2023, and Friday, November 24, 2023, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Dare County Public Works, which provides trash collection for the unincorporated areas of the county as well as the Town of Kitty Hawk, has announced a revised collection schedule.

There will be one residential pickup per area during the week of Thanksgiving, which runs from Monday, November 20, 2023, through Friday, November 24, 2023.

Residential trash collection for the week of November 20, 2023, through November 24, 2023, will take place as follows:

Monday, November 20, 2023 : Kitty Hawk, Colington, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras. Trash collection will resume on Monday, November 27, 2023.



: Kitty Hawk, Colington, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras. Trash collection will resume on Monday, November 27, 2023. Tuesday, November 21, 2023 : Manteo, Wanchese, Manns Harbor, East Lake, Stumpy Point, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon. Trash collection will resume on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.



: Manteo, Wanchese, Manns Harbor, East Lake, Stumpy Point, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon. Trash collection will resume on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Wednesday, November 22, 2023 : No residential trash collection.



: No residential trash collection. Thursday, November 23, 2023 : Closed – No trash collection. Happy Thanksgiving!



: Closed – No trash collection. Happy Thanksgiving! Friday, November 24, 2023: Closed – No trash collection.

Commercial trash collection will take place on Monday, November 20, 2023, and Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Commercial trash collection will resume on Monday, November 27, 2023.

For more information or to contact the Dare County Public Works Department, click here.