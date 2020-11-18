Thanksgiving 2020: Hampton Roads closings, schedule changes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Many city services will be closing for the Thanksgiving holiday. So, if you have plans to head to your local recreation center or are wondering when your trash pickup will be, check below first.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Chesapeake

City offices will close at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 25, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.

CPS Health Center Clinic and Wellness Center Pharmacy will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.

Hampton

City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

Isle of Wight

County offices close at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 25, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.

Schools and school offices are closed beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, and will resume normal schedules Monday, Nov. 30.

Smithfield town offices close Wednesday, Nov. 25 at noon and will remain closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

Newport News

The Circuit Court and the Clerk’s Office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Norfolk

City government offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

All recreation centers and Norfolk Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Slover will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. All recreation centers and libraries will reopen at normal business hours on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Commissioner of the Revenue and City Treasurer offices and the Norfolk Courthouse will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Thursday trash and recycling routes will be picked up Saturday, Nov. 28. Friday collection will take place as scheduled.

Norfolk residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road.

Portsmouth

City offices close at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 25, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.

Libraries will be open Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. They will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.

Trash pickup will be on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Suffolk

City offices close at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 25, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. Normal operations resume Monday, Nov. 30, at 8:30 a.m.

Trash and recycling scheduled for pickup Thursday, Nov. 26 will be collected on Friday, Nov. 27. Trash and recycling scheduled for pickup Friday will be collected Saturday, Nov. 28.

Trash for businesses in Downtown Business Overlay District (DBOD) will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 27.

SPSA Transfer Station and Regional Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and open from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 27.

Suffolk Transit will not be in operation Thursday, Nov. 26 but will run on its regular schedule Wednesday, Nov. 25, Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28.

Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr. recreation centers will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 25 and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 25, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. The two centers will open Saturday, Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Suffolk Parks & Rec Admin Office will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 25, and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30.

Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek city parks will remain open during the holiday. A park attendant will not be on duty from noon Wednesday, Nov. 25, until Monday, Nov. 30.

Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck libraries will close for curbside service at noon Wednesday, Nov. 25, and will remain closed through Nov. 29. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk will reopen for curbside service at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.

Suffolk Art Gallery will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 25, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30. The gallery will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Suffolk Tourism Visitor Center Information-To-Go table, located near the front entrance of the Visitor Center, will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 29, and reopen Monday, Nov. 30. Public access to the interior of the Visitor Center remains closed to the public. The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum remains closed to the public.

The Suffolk Executive Airport Terminal will be open but unmanned Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. The airfield and self-serve fuel island will remain open. The restaurant will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26.

*Note: The majority of City of Suffolk facilities, as well as the Treasurer’s Office and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office inside City Hall and their satellite offices at the North Suffolk Library, remain closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19.

Virginia Beach

City government offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

