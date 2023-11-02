Scroll down to take the WAVY.com poll

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas way too soon for many Americans.

A new survey conducted by CouponBirds revealed out of 1,000 people polled in the U.S., nearly 83% say they are sick and tired of the early countdown to Christmas. This so-called “Christmas fatigue” stems from all the ads, music, decorations and big sales leading up to December 25.

Some businesses kicked off the holiday season right after Labor Day — in September.

The poll found that more than four in five Americans think Christmas decor in stores goes up way too early.

And nearly 77% of those polled believe social media posts and online shopping ads also start too soon.

The survey also asked when is the best time to put up Christmas decorations. 44% answered November, with 31% saying December.

Click here for the full results of the CouponBirds survey.