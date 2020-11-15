Suffolk kicks off holiday season with virtual Grand Illumination Friday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk will kick off the holiday season in a grand way with a virtual holiday tree illumination scheduled for this week.

On Friday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., tune in to the City of Suffolk YouTube channel to view the Grand Illumination as the city lights its 32-foot tree!

Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson and a Hand Bell Choir performance will be live to celebrate the occasion.

