Submit a #ConfettiWish to be released on New Year’s Eve

Holidays

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Your New Year’s wish could be part of this year’s celebration in Times Square.

The New Year’s Eve Wishing Wall allows people from around the world to be included in the festivities.

Anyone can participate. You can make a wish in person at the mobile wishing wall in Times Square, by writing down your wishes on pieces of confetti that will be released when the ball drops at midnight. If you wont’ be in NYC, share your New Year’s wish on Twitter and Instagram using #ConfettiWish or fill out this online form.

Any wishes submitted after December 28 will be used next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Holiday Lights Map


Event Calendar

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories