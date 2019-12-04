Submit a #ConfettiWish to be released on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Your New Year’s wish could be part of this year’s celebration in Times Square.

The New Year’s Eve Wishing Wall allows people from around the world to be included in the festivities.

Anyone can participate. You can make a wish in person at the mobile wishing wall in Times Square, by writing down your wishes on pieces of confetti that will be released when the ball drops at midnight. If you wont’ be in NYC, share your New Year’s wish on Twitter and Instagram using #ConfettiWish or fill out this online form.

Any wishes submitted after December 28 will be used next year.