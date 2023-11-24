HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – With Black Friday today, the Hampton Police Department wants to ensure everyone has as safe holiday shopping experience.

The Hampton Police Department released a list of important tips to keep in mind while out holiday shopping this season.

Don’t go out after dark – Try to shop with others if possible.

Always try to park in a well-lit area.

Keep the doors and windows locked while driving or parked.

Avoid overloading yourself with packages – Ask a store employee for assistance if needed.

Make sure your visibility is clear and you have freedom of motion to help discourage purse-snatchers.

Keep packages locked in the car trunk, even if this means making several trips to the car – Leave nothing of value visible.

Be alert! Your purse/wallet may be a target for crime in crowded shopping areas, bus stops and on busses.

If you notice anyone that seems suspicious, call the police.

If someone demands your purse/wallet, surrender it immediately – It is not worth your life.

Have your keys in hand when walking to your car or home.

Be aware of your surroundings and anyone approaching your vehicle.

If your purse/wallet is stolen, report it to police.

Keep a record of your credit card numbers so you will have your numbers available when reporting the crime.

Only use well known and secure sites to make purchases – Credit cards offer greater protection than debit cards against fraud.

Double check that you have your credit cards and check after purchases.

If you are making a deposit for a business, it is best to vary the times that you make that deposit.