HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – With Black Friday today, the Hampton Police Department wants to ensure everyone has as safe holiday shopping experience.

The Hampton Police Department released a list of important tips to keep in mind while out holiday shopping this season.

  • Don’t go out after dark – Try to shop with others if possible.
  • Always try to park in a well-lit area.
  • Keep the doors and windows locked while driving or parked.
  • Avoid overloading yourself with packages – Ask a store employee for assistance if needed.
  • Make sure your visibility is clear and you have freedom of motion to help discourage purse-snatchers.
  • Keep packages locked in the car trunk, even if this means making several trips to the car – Leave nothing of value visible.
  • Be alert! Your purse/wallet may be a target for crime in crowded shopping areas, bus stops and on busses.
  • If you notice anyone that seems suspicious, call the police.
  • If someone demands your purse/wallet, surrender it immediately – It is not worth your life.
  • Have your keys in hand when walking to your car or home.
  • Be aware of your surroundings and anyone approaching your vehicle.
  • If your purse/wallet is stolen, report it to police.
  • Keep a record of your credit card numbers so you will have your numbers available when reporting the crime.
  • Only use well known and secure sites to make purchases – Credit cards offer greater protection than debit cards against fraud.
  • Double check that you have your credit cards and check after purchases.
  • If you are making a deposit for a business, it is best to vary the times that you make that deposit.

