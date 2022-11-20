VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Town Center in Virginia Beach is spreading the holiday cheer with the return of their Snow Globe Spectacular.

From November 25th through December 31st, all of Hampton Roads can enjoy Christmas scenes depicted in magical snow globes located in the Fountain Plaza at Town Center.

This holiday festivity also includes a dancing light display that bursts to light at the top of every hour, between 6 p.m. and 9p.m.

Santa and live entertainment will also be joining the Snow Globe Spectacular from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following select nights:

December 2 – 3 | 9 – 10 | 16 – 17 | 18 – 23

For more information about this event visit vabeachtowncenter.com or CBDA.net.