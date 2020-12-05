See what happens when meat lovers replace gingerbread houses with ‘charcuterie chalets’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -0 Getting in the holiday spirit means putting up decorations, sitting by the fire with hot cocoa, frosting cookies, or apparently, building a roof out of salami.

People across the country have started to take on the challenge to build a new tasty house in place of the standard gingerbread and gumdrops – welcome ‘charcuterie chalets.’

From prosciutto porches to a cheese walkway with almond trimming, you can decorate your house with all your favorite meats and cheeses. Many of the creations are fully edible, but let’s be honest, the point seems to be earning a few likes on social media.

Take a look at a few of the festive chalets below:

Tired of the same old Gingerbread House routine at Christmas? How about a Charcuterie Chalet instead 🤷‍♀️🤣 #cheeseplease #meatytreat #christmas pic.twitter.com/j5r9sm5WSe — Jute Adore Gift Hampers (@JuteAdoreHamper) November 11, 2020

Charcuterie Chalet- I’m thinking jerky roof, bacon siding, beef stick siding, pepperoni windows with a manchego double door and olive mix landscaping #homefortheholiday #30minutewarranty pic.twitter.com/KULhgXz0EY — iwantorunawaysal (@SalSlocum) November 19, 2020

According to ABC News, the trend first surfaced in 2016, but has taken a leap forward this year as people sit home with way too much time on their hands.