NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday season is starting tomorrow at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan is visiting the Virginia Zoo on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. According to the Coca-Cola company, the caravan will be loaded with holiday gifts, Coca-Cola products and even Santa himself!

The event will be set up outside of the Zoo’s main gates and will be free and open to the public, with no ticket purchase required.

Guests are invited to enjoy free photos with Santa and the Zoo’s mascot Tango. There will be musical performances by Norfolk Academy students, a mini shopping market, prize giveaways and holiday treats.

Community partners Bear House Coffee and Nothing Bundt Cakes will also be onsite to provide sweet treats and warm beverages.

Virginia Zoo visitors will also have another opportunity to see Santa from Dec. 15 through 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during their annual train rides with Santa event.

To find out more information, visit the Norfolk Virginia Zoo’s website.

