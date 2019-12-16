Report: 36% of Americans are victims of porch pirates

More than a third of Americans say they have been the victims of so-called “porch pirates.”

According to a report by marketing insights agency C + E Research, an estimated 36% of Americans have had a package stolen from outside their home at least once.

So, how can you protect your packages this holiday season?

Experts suggest scheduling your delivery for a time when you know you will be home, or asking a neighbor or friend to hold onto your shipment.

The 2019 Package Theft Statistics Report surveyed 2,000 online shoppers. Many of the respondents who said they were the victim of package theft took measure to prevent future theft. The most popular home security measure was to install a doorbell or other camera. Some installed motion lights or even bought a dog. Only 4% used Amazon’s Smart Key, which allows the delivery driver to leave a package inside your home with permission.