Presidents Day City Closings in Hampton Roads | 2021

MOUNT VERNON, VA – FEBRUARY 20: Members of the U.S. Army’s Old Guard prepare for a Revolutionary War era battle demonstration at the Mount Vernon Estate and Gardens on Presidents Day February 20, 2006 in Mount Vernon, Virginia. The Mount Vernon estate, located near Washington, DC, was the adult home and place of death of the first U.S. President, George Washington. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

Presidents Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday in February. This year, it falls on Feb. 15, 2021.

The official name of the federal holiday is Washington’s Birthday, as it was originally created to recognize the former president, but now the holiday is more commonly referred to as Presidents Day — which the following Hampton Roads cities observe.

CHESAPEAKE

All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, community centers, libraries, and the Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be closed on Monday, February 15 in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

City facilities will return to their COVID-19 operating schedules on Tuesday, February 16. Residents are reminded that online services are still the preferred method to ensure health and safety, and that they should call first to ensure a service is available before visiting a City facility.

Residents with questions should call the Customer Contact Center at 382-CITY.

The holiday hours will not affect trash or recycling collection.

HAMPTON

The following city services will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Hampton:

City offices, schools, libraries, courts, Treasurer’s Office, Commissioner of Revenue’s Office, the health department and social services.

Yard Waste Site: Closed Monday, Feb. 15

Street Sweeping: No sweeping Monday, Feb. 15. Make-up day is Wednesday, Feb. 17; Wednesday make-up day is Friday, Feb. 19

Garbage collection: No recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Monday, Feb. 15.

Landfill: Open from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15

Golf courses : Open by appointment only

Sandy Bottom Nature Park: Open by appointment only

Wilson Fishing Pier: Closed until Spring

Hampton History Museum: Open by appointment only; offices are closed Monday, Feb. 15

Charles H. Taylor Arts Center: Closed, Monday Feb. 15

NEWPORT NEWS

City Offices & Libraries – closed Monday, February 15, 2021

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – No collections on Monday, February 15. All collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

Recovery Operations Center (i.e., landfill) – closed Monday, February 15

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson and York County) – open for adoptions 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on February 15; reunite lobby open daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for owner surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs.

NORFOLK

The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including City Hall and libraries, will be closed on Monday, February 15 in observance of Presidents Day.

Recreation centers are already closed through March 1, due to COVID-19 positivity rates in Norfolk.

The Consolidated Courts Complex, the Commissioner of the Revenue, the Treasurer’s Office and the Norfolk Department of Public Health will also close on Monday, February 15 and reopen the following day.

Requests for bulk collection on Tuesday, February 16 must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, February 12. To schedule bulk waste collection, use the MyNorfolk app, go online or call the Norfolk Cares Center at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open on Monday, February 15, from 8 a.m. until noon, to receive household hazardous waste.

Norfolk residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. through noon, at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road.

PORTSMOUTH

The municipal offices of the City of Portsmouth will be closed in observance of the George Washington Day Holiday on Monday, February 15.

Trash Collection: There will be no trash, bulk, or recycling collections on Monday, February 15. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, February 17.

Public Library: Curbside library service is closed on Monday, Feb. 15. You can call 393-8501 for more information. The Digital Branch Library offers virtual services 24/7.

Portsmouth Museums: The museums in Portsmouth are closed but offer a variety of online learning fun and shopping.

Parks, Recreation and Tourism:

High Street Visitor Center Kiosk remains open each week with the following schedule:

Monday: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.| Tuesday: Closed| Wednesday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.| Thursday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Friday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.| Saturday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.| Sunday: 11 a.m.–3 p.

Golf Courses: Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane and The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will operate from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m on Feb. 15.

SUFFOLK

In observance of the Presidents Day holiday, Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, February 15, 2021.

** Please note that the majority of City of Suffolk facilities, as well as the Treasurer’s Office and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office inside City Hall and their satellite offices at the North Suffolk Library, remain closed to the public until further notice due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as scheduled for the period of Feb. 16 through Feb. 19 and TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be open Monday, February 15 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Suffolk Transit will operate on a normal schedule on Monday, February 15.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will be closed Monday, February 15. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and the Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed Monday, February 15. The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed Monday, February 1h.

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, and Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Monday, February 15; however, no park attendant will be on duty.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Monday, February 15.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Monday, February 15. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16 for Self-Service Technology use only as well as contactless Curbside Service.

VIRGINIA BEACH

The City of Virginia Beach does not list Presidents Day on its list of city holidays for 2021, but all Virginia Beach Public Schools will be closed for the holiday on Feb. 15.

Virginia Beach courts are also closed for Washington’s Birthday.

DMV

All DMV offices are closed Monday, February 15 for George Washington Day. Visit DMV’s Online Services to access many available transactions.

HRT

Hampton Roads Transit Services – bus, ferry and light rail — will operate on regular schedules February 15. The Customer Service Call Center will be available from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.