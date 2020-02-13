Presidents Day City Closings | 2020

MOUNT VERNON, VA – FEBRUARY 20: Members of the U.S. Army’s Old Guard prepare for a Revolutionary War era battle demonstration at the Mount Vernon Estate and Gardens on Presidents Day February 20, 2006 in Mount Vernon, Virginia. The Mount Vernon estate, located near Washington, DC, was the adult home and place of death of the first U.S. President, George Washington. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

Presidents Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday in February. This year, it falls on Feb. 17.

The holiday was originally created to recognize President George Washington, but now, commonly referred to as Presidents Day, it is popularly viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents.

The following Hampton Roads cities observe the holiday.

CHESAPEAKE

All City offices, courts, libraries, and community centers will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 in Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake Visitor Center will remain open, as will all parks.

The holiday hours will not affect trash or recycling collection.

HAMPTON

The following city services will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 in Hampton:

City offices, schools, city landfill, yard waste site, libraries, courts, the health department and social services.

Garbage collection: No recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Monday, Feb. 17. Monday’s collection will be made Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Street Sweeping: No sweeping Monday, Feb. 17. Make-up day is Feb. 19

Golf courses and parks will be open Monday, Feb. 17

NEWPORT NEWS

City Offices & Libraries – closed Monday, February 17

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – No collections on Monday, February 17. All collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

Recovery Operations Center (i.e., landfill) – closed Monday, February 17

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson and York County) – open for adoptions 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Feb. 17.

NORFOLK

The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including City Hall, will be closed on Monday, February 17 in observance of Presidents Day. The closure includes libraries and recreation centers. Offices will reopen during regular business hours on Tuesday, February 18.

The Consolidated Courts Complex, the Commissioner of the Revenue, the Treasurer’s Office and the Norfolk Department of Public Health will also close on Monday, February 17 and reopen the following day.

Requests for bulk collection on Tuesday, February 18 must be made before 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14. Use the myNorfolk mobile app to request a “bulky item pickup”, make the request online at www.norfolk.gov or call the Norfolk Cares Center at (757) 664-6510. The MyNorfolk app provides real-time updates and is available in the App Store and Google Play.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open on Monday, February 17, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. to receive household hazardous waste.

Residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road, 24-hours a day and seven days a week.

PORTSMOUTH

The municipal offices of the City of Portsmouth, including Portsmouth Public Library and all Parks, Recreation and Leisure Services recreation centers and programs will be closed in observance of Presidents Day on Monday, February 17.

Trash Collection: There will be no trash, bulk, or recycling collections on Monday, February 17. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, February 19.

Portsmouth Museums: The Children’s Museum of Virginia will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Presidents Day. The Children’s Museum is located at 221 High Street. The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center Gallery Shop will be open on Presidents Day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Gallery Shop is located at 420 High Street. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum will be open on Presidents Day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum is located at 2 High Street. All other museums are currently closed.

The Portsmouth Visitor Center, located at 6 Crawford Parkway, will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane and The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will operate from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m on Feb. 17.

SUFFOLK

In observance of the Presidents Day holiday, Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, February 17, 2020.

Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as scheduled February 18 through February 21. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes during that same period.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be open Monday, February 17 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Suffolk Transit will operate on a normal schedule on Monday, February 17.

Suffolk Joint Use Recreation Centers (Mack Benn Jr., Booker T. Washington, Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, and Oakland) will be closed Monday, February 17 for the Kids Zone Before and After School and Rec N Crew After School programs. After 6 p.m., these Centers will be open for youth league athletic practices. with the exception of having scheduled youth league athletic practices.

The East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed Monday, February 17.

The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administrative Office will be closed Monday, February 17.

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, and Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Monday, February 17; however, no park attendant will be on duty.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Monday, February 17.

The Morgan Memorial Library, North Suffolk Library, and Chuckatuck Library will be closed Monday, February 17.

VIRGINIA BEACH

The City of Virginia Beach does not list Presidents Day on its list of city holidays for 2020, but all Virginia Beach Public Schools and Centers are closed in observation of the holiday. The courts are also closed for Washington’s Birthday.

DMV

All DMV offices are closed Monday, February 17 for George Washington Day. Visit DMV’s Online Services to access many available transactions.

HRT

Hampton Roads Transit will operate on holiday schedules February 17.

Latest Posts