Port Warwick to host Holiday Tree Lighting celebration and event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The 2020 Port Warwick Holiday Tree Lighting celebration is expected to kick off in a big way.

The event will be on Saturday, Nov. 28 with the tentative schedule listed below. The celebration will take place at William Styron Square in Port Warwick of Newport News.

The festive holiday event will have live music and dance performers, the Holiday Marketplace, local artists, food, cider, and hot chocolate!

Schedule

5 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. — Doorway Singers on the large stage before they head to the Arbors

5:20 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Santa Parade down Loftis Boulevard with Santa in a carriage being led by a Fire Truck

5:20 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. — Santa Brass plays on the sidewalk on Nat Turner Boulevard and then leads Santa to light the Majestic Tree in the Square before heading to the Arbors

5:40 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. — Commodore Chorus on the large stage after the Arbors

6:10 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. — Doorway Singers on the large stage

6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. — “Night Before Christmas” Puppet Show by Rainbow Productions

6:40 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Commodore Chorus on the large stage

7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. — Santa Brass on the large stage

7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. — Dance Presentations by Dance Works Dance Studio

7:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Santa Brass, Commodore Chorus, and Doorway Singers will stroll and sing through the Square

Additional Surprises

Visits with Santa and pictures with Santa all evening

Free carriage rides around Styron Square

Games and prizes

Sprinklez face painting and balloon twisting

Food trucks – The Hungry Pug and Pop’s Kettle Corn and Scratch Bakery

Free cookies and cider provided by Virginia Health Services and Styron Square Apartments

Parking

Parking at Sentara is only open to the general public during concert times. Allow parking spaces for patients immediately in front of the Emergency Department entrance. Towing will be enforced in resident and business parking lots.

“Sentara supports the concerts by allowing use of their parking lot and we do not want to lose that privilege, please use trash cans distributed at the entrance and middle for discarding any items. Thank you,” Port Warwick staff posted to the website.

Address for GPS purposes: 3100 William Styron Square N. in Newport News.

