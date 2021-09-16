POLL: Only 100 days until Christmas! Is it too early to play Christmas music?

(WGHP) — We want to know: Is it too early to start singing Jingle Bells?

Sept. 16 marks 100 days until Christmas, and, after a year like this, a lot of people are ready for a reason to celebrate.

Not everyone, however, is on the same page about when it’s time to start getting in the Christmas spirit.

In our Twitter poll, we asked users if they prefer to listen to Christmas music anytime, at the 100-day mark, after Halloween, or after Thanksgiving.

Any grinches out there that never want to hear Christmas music will need to find somewhere else to vent their frustration!

