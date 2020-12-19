PHOTOS: Santa flies over Hampton Roads in Navy helicopter

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Santa joined a Navy flight crew Saturday to fly over Hampton Roads while bringing holiday cheer to all those who looked up.

Saint Nick and his helpers took off around noon in a U.S. Navy MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter for a two-hour flight over the region.

They flew around the Patrick Henry Mall area, Chesapeake Square Mall, parts of Virginia Beach, and through parts of Chesapeake.

The flyover was set up to align with the Navy’s already-scheduled training flight.

