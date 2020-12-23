Northams open Executive Mansion for virtual holiday tour

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam released a video Thursday for Virginians to experience the holiday decorations at the Executive Mansion this year.

The video shows the First Lady and floral designer David Pippin as they take viewers on a virtual tour of the residence as it is decorated for the holiday season.

The Executive Mansion typically holds an annual holiday open house, but this year, due to the pandemic, the Richmond residence is open to the public via a virtual platform.

“One of our favorite parts of the holiday season is welcoming Virginians to the Executive Mansion to enjoy the decorations, but like many traditions this year, we have had to do things differently to stay safe during the pandemic,” said the Governor and First Lady Northam.

The decorations spill out into the ballroom, the dining room, the Old Governor’s Office, and the Ladies Parlor, which are also featured in the video.

“We hope this virtual tour will share some holiday joy with people across our Commonwealth, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the residence in person next year.”

From the trees to the handmade decorations, everything was donated at no cost to Virginians.

The Executive Mansion has been home to Virginia’s governors since 1813. It is the oldest, continuously occupied governor’s residence in the United States that is still used for its original purpose. The Northams are the 56th residents of the mansion.

The video can be viewed on Governor Northam’s YouTube page.