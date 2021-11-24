NlightN Holiday Tour returns for second year to light up Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — With the holiday season quickly approaching, Newport News is once again hosting the NlightN Holiday Tour.

“We launched the NlightN Holiday Tour last year when most families stayed apart during the holidays due to the pandemic,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price. “Nearly 60 residents participated in the first light tour, and I know we can make it bigger and better this year. Thank you to our innovative Geographic Information System (GIS) team for making it easy to find the best light displays in Newport News. I look forward to driving around the city to enjoy the hard work and creativity of our residents while taking in the magic of the holidays in Newport News.”

City officials residents, businesses, churches/places of worship and other organizations are invited to become part of the tour. Those who want to be part of the tour can visit the NlightN Holiday Tour website and enter the address of the location that will be decorated.

There is no cost to participate.

Community members will then be able to follow along on a NlightN Holiday Tour map that shows them light displays across the city.

Participating locations can pick up a sign announcing they are part of the tour. Details about pick-up locations will be provided after a location registers.

The series begins on Thanksgiving Day and extends through New Year’s Day.