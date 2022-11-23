Photo courtesy of the City of Newport News. Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Starting Thanksgiving Day, enjoy the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series in Newport News throughout the 2022 holiday season.

NlightN, pronounced “enlighten”, will feature three main light-filled events.

Celebration in Lights

This is the 30th season of Celebration in Lights. The Newport News Park, located at 13560 Jefferson Avenue, will light up with over a million individual lights. This year’s holiday light display will have new features like the holiday tubing bear, holiday cascade, and a variety of candy-themed pieces.

The event will be open nightly, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from November 24 through January 1, 2023.

The price is night dependant. It is $12 per car on weeknights (Monday – Thursday), $15 per car on weekends (Friday – Sunday), and $75 per bus any night. Advanced purchase tickets are available for a discounted rate at the Newport News Visitor Center.

Lights at the Fountain

Head to City Center at Oyster Point, located at 701 Town Center Drive, for a holiday light show at the fountain.

The 16-minute synchronized light show will feature a 42-inch animated performance holiday tree, 55 perimeter trees, 16 snow machines, and holiday music. The event runs until January 1, 2023 and will play nightly every half-hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This year will have a new “WAVE-FIELD” interactive light exhibit. It consists of eight motion-activated LED musical seesaws. When people ride the seesaws, it will generate light and sound.

A festive celebration will kick-off the event. On Saturday, December 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. enjoy the holiday treat lighting ceremony, live entertainment, vendors, and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

ARTech Lights

Brooks Crossing, located at 550 30th Street, will be filled with holiday spirit this season.

ARTech Lights, sponsored by Dominion Energy, will feature an animated light and sound show. The show will play all season long beginning on Saturday, December 3.

A special event on December 10 will feature “tech-nitivities”, games, a silent disco, photo booth, a skating rink, and more. The event will go from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy the lights from December 3 through January 1, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is free.

Event Series Activities

Other engagements that are a part of NlightN this 2022 holiday season include, Santa’s Toy Shop, Holiday Frost “Cribs Edition”, and Holiday Home Lights Tour.

Santa’s Toy Shop will take over the Denbigh Community Center, located at 15198 Warwick Blvd. Visitors can enjoy festive décor and free activities like ornament workshops, gift wrapping stations, a hot chocolate bar, and holiday movies. This event is free and open to the public.

The Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center will host Holiday Frost “Cribs Edition” on December 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Check out Santa’s “crib” and enjoy Karaoke, candy, crafts, and more. This event is free and open to the public. They ask visitors to register online here.

The Holiday Home Lights Tour is open to homeowners, businesses, and place of worship in Newport News. Sign up to be added on to the tour. More information coming soon. Click here to stay updated.

To learn more information about the holiday event series, click here.