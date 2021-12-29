New Year’s Eve is a go in Hampton Roads despite surging omicron cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As omicron cases continue to reach record highs across the country, some states are scaling back New Year’s Eve celebrations in an attempt to curb the surge.

In Hampton Roads, a lot of the events that were canceled last year are back along with some modifications.

Michelle Van Hove, senior education associate for the Virginia Living Museum, told 10 On Your Side there will be capacity limits for the museum’s “Noon Year’s Eve” event in Newport News and each time slot will be limited to about 200 to 250 people.

“It’s a little bit different this year, of course, and we did a very, very small version of it last year,” said Van Hove.

Masks are strongly recommended at the museum but not required. Van Hove also suggests purchasing tickets ahead of time.

For those planning to dance the night away at Waterside or Town Center, face coverings are optional but encouraged.

If you’re going “Gatsby” at the Granby Theater, Grant tenHoeve told us:

“We are having our historic and iconic party as usual but fortunately for the theater, we are a highly VIP structured venue where our booths are separated by groups in sections. Our staff is required to mask up but our guests are not. This new COVID surge effects seem to be very mild and short-lived so we hope folks bring in the new year with a new outlook.”

