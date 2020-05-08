Mother’s Day: How to celebrate during the coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — Mother’s Day will look very different this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Beyond social distancing, moms have taken on roles as teachers, coaches and caretakers. They’re feeling pressure to ‘do it all’ in this climate, according to a recent survey by retailer Carter’s.

The same sturvey revealed more than half of moms just want someone to tell them they’re doing a good job. They’re also looking to their peers, where 55% surveyed said they’re seeking ways to connect with other mom friends. Still, 43% of moms said their ideal way of celebrating Mother’s Day would be through surprise gifts and kind gestures.

For last minute gift-givers, a virtual gift idea may be best suited under the stay-at-home order. Lifestyle expert Shelley Hunter suggests sending a gift card via e-mail from mom’s favorite store. Check the retailer’s website directly or try GiftCards.com for a one-stop shop of multiple offers. Additionally, perhaps a gift card for a grocery delivery service is ideal during this time -Instacart, Shipt and Walmart are just some of the options.

You can also send a video message to grandma or send mom a personalized video note from her favorite celebrity, artist or athlete through Cameo. Prices vary (and may carry a hefty price tag), but include big names like Evan Longoria and Carson Kressley.

Consider sending mom brunch or dinner delivery from her favorite restaurant, then gather a Zoon or FaceTime to eat together and celebrate. “Mom-mosas” are all the rage on Sunday, and still carry a festive vibe – even from a distance. Another creative idea includes purchasing a handful of paint-by-number projects for adult siblings and joining Mom for a Zoom “Paint & Sip.”

If your mom is into health and fitness, consider signing up the two of you for a virtual 5k on Mother’s Day at mothersdayrunwalk.com, or find a future date for a run/walk that benefits her favorite charity.

The work-out app, Peloton is offering 30 days free right now. The app has an array of live and pre-recorded classes from strength training to meditation. The company is encouraging everyone to join #PelotonMoms for a live virtual class Sunday.

Milano cookies has launched a tasting guide for a virtual Milano “Happier Hour” with friends and family. The guide pairs Milano cookies with boozy and non-boozy beverages created by sommelier Maureen Petrosky. You’ll find pairings like Double Dark Milano cookies and Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as Caramel Macchiato cookies with a spiked whipped coffee cocktail.

Creating something homemade is always a hit, according to consumer expert Rebecca Gramuglia. Brighten her day with a drawing to hang on the fridge, a homemade card, a printed or framed photo, or perhaps something you’ve knitted or sewn.

How about a family game night? Break out classic board games like Monopoly and Scrabble, or look into virtual games. You can also look into streaming games from Jackbox. If she likes music, consider streaming a performance from the Met Opera in New York City or a concert from her favorite musician.

Gramuglia also suggests a themed Mother’s Day. If the mom in your life loves a certain decade, movie, food or anything else, try and make it into a theme. Decorate your house with things you have, create a themed menu (ex: make your own pizza, ice cream sundae, etc.), curate a playlist and dress-up in a costume (ex: 80s theme, a spa day or pajama party)! The key is to use items you already have and spend a minimal amount of money.

For the mom who likes to be pampered, treat her to a clean house and a delicious meal. These are two simple gestures that are easy on the wallet.

Connie Chow, founder of DailyCare.com, suggests an afternoon with nature and mom. Sit together on the porch or in front of an open window and just enjoy nature together. If you’re not in the same household, do this virtually via video call or telephone.

Chow also suggests making some big signs for Mother’s Day to place in her front yard. Then plan a visit from the sidewalk, or outside a closed window and place a mobile call so she can hear you.

Moms-to-be may be entered into a “ShowHER Love” virtual baby shower, hosted by Kelly Clarkson and retailer Carter’s. A rep with the company promises gift giveaways, and fun shower games with other special guests. Only 100 moms will be invited to the exclusive event. They will also receive free Carter’s for a year. Enter here through May 23.