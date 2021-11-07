Military and Non-Military shipping deadlines for the 2021 holiday season

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Those hoping to send their loved ones gifts for the holiday season have these dates to watch out for.
Non-Military Shipping Deadlines
The United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and UPS released their list of holiday shipping deadlines. The deadlines are below.
For domestic delivery before December 25, get your packages out by:
- USPS retail ground service: Dec. 15 | Alaska: Dec. 2 | Hawaii: N/A
- First-class mail service: Dec. 17 | Alaska: Dec. 18 | Hawaii: Dec. 17
- Priority mail service: Dec. 18 | Alaska: Dec. 18 | Hawaii: Dec. 17
- Priority mail express service: Dec. 23 | Alaska: Dec. 21 | Hawaii: Dec. 21
FedEx
- Dec. 9 — FedEx Ground Economy
- Dec. 15 — FedEx Ground and Home Delivery
- Dec. 21 — Express Saver
- Dec. 22 — 2Day & 2Day AM
- Dec. 23 — Overnight Services
- Dec. 24 — FedEx Same Day
UPS
- Ground shipping, check the website for a quote
- Dec. 22 — second-day air services
- Dec. 23 — next-day air services
- Note: UPS service guarantee suspended for most services due to COVID-19
Remember that shipping costs will go up as Dec. 25 nears.
Military Shipping Deadlines
Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL) and Space Available Mail (SAM) services are no longer available.
AE ZIPs 090-092
- Priority Express Mail Military Service: Dec. 16
- First-Class (letters and cards) and Priority Mail: Dec. 9
- Priority Mail: Dec. 9
- Retail Ground Mail: Nov. 6
AE ZIP 093
- Priority Express Mail Military Service: None
- First-Class (letters and cards) and Priority Mail: Dec. 9
- Priority Mail: Dec. 9
- Retail Ground Mail: Nov. 6
AE ZIP 094-099
- Priority Express Mail Military Service: Dec. 16
- First-Class (letters and cards) and Priority Mail: Dec. 9
- Priority Mail: Dec. 9
- Retail Ground Mail: Nov. 6
AE ZIP 340
- Priority Express Mail Military Service: Dec. 18
- First-Class (letters and cards) and Priority Mail: Dec. 11
- Retail Ground Mail: Nov. 6
AP ZIPs 962 – 966
- Priority Express Mail Military Service: Dec. 16
- First-Class (letters and cards) and Priority Mail: Dec. 9
- Priority Mail: Dec. 9
- Retail Ground Mail: Nov. 6
For more information regarding military shipping deadlines, click here.
Residents hoping to send their gifts to loved ones are advised to check with local civilian military post offices regarding size restrictions and custom declaration form requirements.
