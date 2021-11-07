Military and Non-Military shipping deadlines for the 2021 holiday season

United States Postal Service mail carrier Frank Colon, 59, delivers a package amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. – Everyday the United States Postal Service (USPS) employees work and deliver essential mail to customers. (Photo by Paul Ratje / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Those hoping to send their loved ones gifts for the holiday season have these dates to watch out for.

Non-Military Shipping Deadlines

The United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and UPS released their list of holiday shipping deadlines. The deadlines are below.

For domestic delivery before December 25, get your packages out by:

USPS retail ground service: Dec. 15 | Alaska: Dec. 2 | Hawaii: N/A

| Alaska: | Hawaii: N/A First-class mail service: Dec. 17 | Alaska: Dec. 18 | Hawaii: Dec. 17

| Alaska: | Hawaii: Priority mail service: Dec. 18 | Alaska: Dec. 18 | Hawaii: Dec. 17

| Alaska: | Hawaii: Priority mail express service: Dec. 23 | Alaska: Dec. 21 | Hawaii: Dec. 21

FedEx

Dec. 9 — FedEx Ground Economy

Dec. 15 — FedEx Ground and Home Delivery

Dec. 21 — Express Saver

Dec. 22 — 2Day & 2Day AM

Dec. 23 — Overnight Services

Dec. 24 — FedEx Same Day

UPS

Ground shipping, check the website for a quote

Dec. 22 — second-day air services

Dec. 23 — next-day air services

Note: UPS service guarantee suspended for most services due to COVID-19

Remember that shipping costs will go up as Dec. 25 nears.

Military Shipping Deadlines

Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL) and Space Available Mail (SAM) services are no longer available.

AE ZIPs 090-092

Priority Express Mail Military Service: Dec. 16

First-Class (letters and cards) and Priority Mail: Dec. 9

Priority Mail: Dec. 9

Retail Ground Mail: Nov. 6

AE ZIP 093

Priority Express Mail Military Service: None

First-Class (letters and cards) and Priority Mail: Dec. 9

Priority Mail: Dec. 9

Retail Ground Mail: Nov. 6

AE ZIP 094-099

Priority Express Mail Military Service: Dec. 16

First-Class (letters and cards) and Priority Mail: Dec. 9

Priority Mail: Dec. 9

Retail Ground Mail: Nov. 6

AE ZIP 340

Priority Express Mail Military Service: Dec. 18

First-Class (letters and cards) and Priority Mail: Dec. 11

Retail Ground Mail: Nov. 6

AP ZIPs 962 – 966

Priority Express Mail Military Service: Dec. 16

First-Class (letters and cards) and Priority Mail: Dec. 9

Priority Mail: Dec. 9

Retail Ground Mail: Nov. 6

For more information regarding military shipping deadlines, click here.

Residents hoping to send their gifts to loved ones are advised to check with local civilian military post offices regarding size restrictions and custom declaration form requirements.