MEAC toy drive challenge collects nearly 400 toys from several campus drop sites

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly 400 toys were collected for MEAC’s first-ever toy drive challenge this year.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s (MEAC) “Toy Drive Challenge,” which began in early November and ran through the first week of December at campus drop sites throughout the country, collected a total of 396 toys.
The toy drive was part of the historic rivalries between the schools in which MEAC institutions competed against each other for the number of toys collected.
Morgan State University collected the most toys which earned them a block of free tickets for their students to attend the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
All toys collected are being donated to kids in the local markets of the schools and the conference.
Schools that participated in the campaign include:
- Morgan State University
- Howard University
- Coppin State University
- University of Maryland Eastern Shore
- Delaware State University
- MEAC Office (along with business partner Siemens Automation Company)
