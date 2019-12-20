Local Sentara hospitals spread holiday cheer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Various Sentara locations in Hampton Roads have hosted special holiday events throughout the month of December.

At Sentara Obici Hospital, a children’s choir sang carols to families, patients and staff. The “Growing up at Obici” choir are four- and five-year-olds who are children of Sentara Obici Hospital employees and attend the licensed Child Development Center at the hospital.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital had a group of “Caroling Reindeer” who dashed through the halls to sing to patients, visitors and staff.

At Sentara Heart Hospital, employees decorated and mailed more than 100 Christmas cards to a young boy who is waiting for a heart transplant at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The boy, a 6-year-old patient, had posted a video on social media from his hospital bed asking if people could send him Christmas cards to brighten his spirits and decorate his hospital room.

At Sentara RMH, hospital employees sponsored an Angel Tree. Gifts were purchased for more than 80 people who needed help during the holidays.

All gifts donated went to families through the First Step Domestic Violence Shelter and Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board.

At Sentara Halifax Hospital, a tradition dating back to 1983 gives a stocking handmade by volunteers to all babies born in the month of December.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news.