Local Salvation Army to host giveaway of 2,000 donated turkeys this holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command will continue the mission of service to the community with a giveaway of 2,000 turkeys.

Partnering with CMA CGM and Military Circle Mall, the Salvation Army says the giveaway is open to the community.

While supplies last, the public is invited to join them Saturday, November 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Military Circle Mall.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will operate as a drive-thru style event and guests must stay in their vehicle.

There will be a walk-up station for anyone coming via public transportation or on foot. There is a limit of one frozen turkey per family (18-20 pounds) or a maximum of two turkeys per car with proof of two families from separate residences.

The event is part of CMA CGM Group’s Giving Across America Thanksgiving initiative to donate 10,000 turkeys and thousands of additional Thanksgiving meals to support charitable food distributions.

