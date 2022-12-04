VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Salt Church and Dave’s BBQ is set to kick off their annual toy drive Monday, Dec. 5.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at Dave’s BBQ, located at 1781 Virginia Beach Blvd and will continue to accept unwrapped and donated toys every Monday in December. The toys collected will then be delivered to a local shelter before Christmas.

Everyone who brings a toy to the drive throughout the month will also receive a free pulled pork sandwich.

For more information about the toy drive, click here.