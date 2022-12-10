Photo courtesy of the City of Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The 2022 Suffolk Holiday Parade takes place Saturday night, with the theme of this year’s parade being “Lights, Camera, Holiday!”

The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press release, roads will close for the parade route beginning at 5 p.m.

The following roads will be affected by the parade closures:

Southbound vehicular access at Constance Road and North Main Street to Mahan Street

North and Southbound traffic at North Main Street from Mahan Street to Fayette Street at Carolina Road

Washington Street from Commerce Street west to Military Road

Prentis Street from West Constance Road to North Main Street

All roads are expected to reopen around 9 p.m. and all closures and detours will be posted with traffic control in place.

Those who are planning to attend the parade can find free parking in all city public parking lots, including Godwin Courthouse, Commerce Street and Market Park.