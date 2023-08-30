PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The forecast for the Labor Day weekend in Hampton Roads is looking quite promising. While there is plenty to do to enjoy the final unofficial end to summer, there will be some services unavailable or altered because of the holiday, which falls on Sept. 4 this year. We’ve listed those holiday closures below. As we hear from additional cities, that information will be added.

Hampton Roads Transit

On Labor Day, Hampton Roads Transit buses, light rail, paratransit, and base express will operate on a Saturday schedule. The ferry will change to the winter schedule and will operate its regular weekday service. Labor Day will also be the final day for the full VB Wave schedule. After Labor Day, the VB Wave will switch to post-summer service and continue to operate through October 1, 2023. For more information, visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.

Hampton Roads

Hampton

Here is a look at how Hampton city offices, departments and services will be affected by the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 4:

City offices: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

Garbage: No pickup on Monday, Sept. 4. Collections scheduled for Monday will be done on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Yard waste collection: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

Landfill site: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

Street sweeping: No sweeping on Monday, Sept. 4. Sweeping schedule for Monday will be done on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Sweeping scheduled for Wednesday will be done on Friday, Sept. 8.

City schools: Closed Monday, Sept. 4. Students and staff are also off Friday, Sept. 1.

Libraries: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

Community centers: Closed Monday, Sept. 4.

Neighborhood centers: Closed Monday, Sept. 4.

Treasurer and Commissioner of Revenue: Closed Monday, Sept. 4.

DMV Select: Closed Monday, Sept. 4.

Courts: Closed Monday, Sept. 4.

Peninsula Health District, clinics: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

Norfolk

City of Norfolk offices, including libraries, recreation centers, and the Parking Customer Service Center at 222 W. Main Street will close on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day. The closures include the Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer and the Norfolk Courthouse. Offices will reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Requests for bulk waste collection for Tuesday, Sept. 5, must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk app, MyNorfolk.org online portal or by calling the Norfolk Cares Assistance Center at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open on Monday, Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon to receive waste.

Virginia Beach

These Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers

All Virginia Beach public libraries including the TCC/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts box office and administrative offices

The Bruce W. Edwards VBEMS Headquarters and Training Center

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach History Museums

Voter Registrar’s Office

Waste Management administrative offices and the West Neck Recycling Center (Waste Management collections and the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center do not operate on Monday.)

The following facilities will be open to the public on Monday, Sept. 4.

All Virginia Beach city parks and park facilities are open regular hours including the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp & Beach Facility

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at tickets.virginiaaquarium.com

Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center: Noon to 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market will be open. Please visit virginiabeach.gov/farmersmarket for individual merchant’s store hours. (The Farmers Market Management Office will be closed Sept. 4.)

Visitor Information Kiosks at 24 th Street & 17 th Street at the Oceanfront: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Street & 17 Street at the Oceanfront: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitor Information Center at Chesapeake Bay Center: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitor Information Center at Parks Avenue: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Williamsburg

All City of Williamsburg offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. This includes the offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street,

Quarterpath Recreation Center, Williamsburg Regional Library administrative offices in Stryker Center, and the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue.

Williamsburg Library will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 4.

Garbage will be collected on its regular schedule Monday and Tuesday. Recycling collection will be delayed by one day; Monday recycling collection is rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Tuesday recycling collection is rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Need to pay a City bill when offices are closed? A convenient 24-hour bill payment drop box is located at the front of the Municipal Building, 401 Lafayette St., for City transactions. Payments can also be made online. Drop box payments made on Monday, Sept. 4 will not be posted until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

North Carolina

Dare County offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, in observance of Labor Day. This includes the Manteo Recycle Yard, the Dare County C&D Landfill and the Buxton Transfer Station.

Dare County Public Works, which provides trash collection for the unincorporated areas of Dare County as well as the Town of Kitty Hawk, announced that trash collection will operate on its normal schedule on Monday, September 4, 2023.