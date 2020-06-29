The fireworks show will go on in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Almost all localities in the WAVY viewing viewing area have canceled their in-person 4th of July fireworks shows due to the coronavirus pandemic — but in Currituck County, North Carolina, the show will go on!
County officials are moving forward with the event, despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement last week that he is delaying moving forward to Phase 3 because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of June 29, Currituck County has had a total of 19 cases and no deaths reported, making it among the counties with the lowest number of confirmed cases statewide.
The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, July 3 in Historic Corolla Park. If you are planning to attend, officials remind you to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
County officials say they consulted with Albemarle Regional Health Services for advice on best practices for this event.
Here’s the safety plan:
- The county is limiting the number of vehicles that will be allowed into Historic Corolla Park for the event. Parking spaces will be marked off and staff will direct parking to keep vehicles socially distant from each other.
- Guests will be asked to remain at their vehicles, if they have a clear line of sight to view the fireworks, and remain socially distant from other groups.
- Designated family/small group areas will be marked on the grass of the pedestrian area. Each of these spaces will be socially distanced from others. This will help limit large groups of people congregating together.
- Guests are asked to bring a face mask to use during the event. This falls in line with Gov. Cooper’s latest Executive Order requiring face masks in public locations.
- Portable restrooms and hand washing stations will be located at multiple locations within the park.
- Law enforcement and staff will be present to remind guests of social distancing and the use of face masks. Staff will have a limited number of face masks available for guests who may not have one.
- There will be no other activities held during the day that are normally part of the Independence Day Celebration, such as vendors, live music, children’s games, corn hole tournament, or watermelon eating contest.
- Currituck County will offer a livestream of the Fireworks Show to provide citizens an opportunity to enjoy the fireworks from their own homes. The livestream will be available online at CorollaFireworks.com.