The fireworks show will go on in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Almost all localities in the WAVY viewing viewing area have canceled their in-person 4th of July fireworks shows due to the coronavirus pandemic — but in Currituck County, North Carolina, the show will go on!

County officials are moving forward with the event, despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement last week that he is delaying moving forward to Phase 3 because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of June 29, Currituck County has had a total of 19 cases and no deaths reported, making it among the counties with the lowest number of confirmed cases statewide.

The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, July 3 in Historic Corolla Park. If you are planning to attend, officials remind you to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

County officials say they consulted with Albemarle Regional Health Services for advice on best practices for this event.

Here’s the safety plan: