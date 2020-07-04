Sandbridge Beach releases parking information for July 4

Live Now
July 4th

The Sanctuary at False Cape Condos provide a colorful, instaworthy backdrop. WAVY Photo, Taylor O’Bier

SANDBRIDGE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Works released modified July 4 parking information for Sandbridge Beach.

“While there are over 1100 available parking spaces at Sandbridge Beach, parking can sometimes be a problem on holiday weekends,” said city officials.

Signs will be posted throughout the area for drivers and tourists.

Parking signs have been placed in the following locations:

  • Princess Anne Road – Sandbridge Road – Upton Drive intersection (in front of Harris Teeter shopping center)
  • Sandbridge Road (across from Red Mill Elementary School)
  • Princess Anne Road and Indian River Road intersection (downtown Pungo)

The signs give the latest parking information for those who are driving to Sandbridge, including when all parking lots are full.

Drivers are asked to be careful since all illegally parked cars will be subject to towing.

