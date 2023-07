A look north from the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 4, 2022. (WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Heads up, you’ll need to find alternative parking if you’re planning to attend any of the festivities at the Oceanfront. According to a tweet from the city, parking is full.

Garages and Parking lots filled up quickly as people flocked to the Oceanfront to celebrate the Fourth of July Holiday.

However, alternative parking is available at private parking lots near the Virginia Beach Convention Center/Virginia Beach Sports Center.