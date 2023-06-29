VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach anticipates massive crowds for the Fourth of July Stars and Stripes Celebration on the Oceanfront and during the holiday weekend.

Traffic is expected to be unusually heavy on July 4, and throughout the holiday weekend, even with plans in place to manage the increased traffic.

The celebration will get underway at 7 p.m. with concerts at 17th Street Park, 24th Street Park, and 31st Street Park. Attendees should arrive early to reduce traffic congestion.

On July 4, starting at 7 p.m. vehicles traveling eastbound on I-264 may be redirected westbound at Parks Avenue. If traffic is diverted the eastbound exit at South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit at First Colonial Road will likely be closed.

Routes to the resort area that will remain open include Shore Drive and Laskin Road. The traffic diversion could remain in place until around 11:30 p.m.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation’s July 4th Celebration at Mount Trashmore Park starts at 6 p.m. and the fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m.

There will be limited parking available for $20 beginning at 2 p.m. Edwin Drive may close to traffic once the parking lots are full. Eventgoers are advised to arrive early and expect traffic delays and crowds of pedestrians along Independence Blvd, Edwin Drive, and South Blvd.

Residents can receive Fourth of July event updates and emergency alerts by texting JULY423 to 67283. Notifications will automatically end after July 4.

Additionally, the city has partnered with WAZE to provide real-time traffic alerts. The app is available for free at Google Play or the Apple Store.