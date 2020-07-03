Light the Way: The fabric of America in these uncertain times

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As we look forward to our nation’s birthday, we recognize what the 4th of July means to all Americans.

Some of the images of the last week illustrate our need for healing — but also an appreciation of what we have, and what we have yet to accomplish when you light the way.

For 244 years, we have recognized a unique fabric that is our country.

Red: The color of valor

White: Innocence

Blue: Justice

We lose one, we lose it all.

Are we redefining the colors of our nation or the actions that make us Americans?

Our vision reveals some cracks, but we are called to go beyond ourselves. To reach out and be mindful of those around us.

For in the words of Ben Franklin, “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom.”

Something we strive and for and celebrate… because you light the way.

Latest News