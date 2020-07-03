PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As we look forward to our nation’s birthday, we recognize what the 4th of July means to all Americans.
Some of the images of the last week illustrate our need for healing — but also an appreciation of what we have, and what we have yet to accomplish when you light the way.
For 244 years, we have recognized a unique fabric that is our country.
Red: The color of valor
White: Innocence
Blue: Justice
We lose one, we lose it all.
Are we redefining the colors of our nation or the actions that make us Americans?
Our vision reveals some cracks, but we are called to go beyond ourselves. To reach out and be mindful of those around us.
For in the words of Ben Franklin, “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom.”
Something we strive and for and celebrate… because you light the way.
Latest News
- Light the Way: The fabric of America in these uncertain times
- Couple gets COVID-19, mother gives birth before dying of virus
- Video: Starfish at Garden City beach touch arm tips, then one takes shape of banana peel
- Fireworks return to Mount Rushmore
- Community group hosts another food pantry event for Norfolk food desert